Asus’ new ZenWiFi makes the Google Nest WiFi look out of date

Asus is looking to step up its WiFi game with the introduction of the new ZenWiFi mesh network system, which comes loaded with some “never seen before” features.

The system was unveiled today. It’s key selling point is that it is cross-generational with Asus offering both WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 versions. Google new Nest WiFi does not support the new WiFi 6 standard.

The Asus ZenWiFi AX will come with WiFi 6 while the ZenWiFi AC sticks with the current WiFi 5 standard. The WiFi 5 mesh network is available now and the WiFi 6 version will be headed our way later this year.

The new Asus ZenWiFi mesh system aims to give you great coverage all around your home and the WiFi 6 version will go along way to giving that a significant boost.

The ZenWiFi AX with WiFi 6 will offer data rates of up to 6600Mbps and will cover up to 5500 square feet. The ZenWiFi AX also comes with a quad-core CPU to drive its onboard tech.

To help you with setup, Asus has upgraded its AiMesh tech to make some of the more complex networking decisions for you. For power users, you are still offered a range of configuration options to suit your preferences.

The ZenWiFi system also comes with Ai Protection Pro included. Ai Protection Pro is built-in security for the mesh network and comes with lifetime updates and advanced parental controls.

Along with its standard features, Asus claims the new ZenWiFi offers functionality that others don’t – offering users the ability to assign separate SSID names to each of the three WiFi bands.

For users who don’t plan to take advantage of this feature, you can let Asus Smart Connection tech assign your devices to what it determines is the best band for it.

Google Nest WiFi will be one of the main competitors that Asus will have to match up against to be successful and it’s already off to a good start with its WiFi 6 trump card.

Our review of the Google Nest WiFi said: “The Google Nest Wifi is a simple way to ensure even wireless coverage throughout your home … However, the small number of Ethernet ports and lack of support for Wi-Fi 6 holds it back from attaining full marks.”

