Asus has unveiled new GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1650 Super GPUs that it claims are “bespoke” designed for 1080p gaming.

The company unveiled new ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 and 1650 Super, TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 and 1650 Super, Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super EVO and Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 and 1650 Super family of cards today.

Asus GTX 1660 and 1650 Super release date

The Asus ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, Dual EVO, and Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics cards launched on 29 October.

The Asus ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 Super will follow a month later on 22 November.

Asus GTX 1660 and 1650 Super price

Asus hasn’t confirmed which cards will launch and how much each will cost.

The only info we have is that the Phoenix GTX 1660S O6G will carry a £248 RRP, the Dual GTX 1660 Super O6G Evo will cost £262 and the TUF x3* GTX 1660 S O6G Gaming will retail for £273.

Asus’ latest GTX 1660 and 1650 Super specs

The new cards share the same branding and Nvidia architecture, but each family targets a variety of different user cases.

The Strix line is being marketed as the premium set of the new cards, featuring a powerful DirectCU II cooling system that pairs a custom heatsink design with two cooling fans the company claims will allow for better overlocking and quieter operating volumes.

The TUF line live up to their marketing as the “toughest” option in Asus current range. Specifically it refers to the fact the cards have triple fan designs, been built to meet IP5X resistance standards and feature a ruggedised backplate that “avoids PCB flex”.

In non tech terms this means they should survive an accidental spill or drop even if the rest of your rig doesn’t, which will be a boon for people that regularly move their PC or live in lively shared housing.

The Dual series only atypical selling point is that they come with two fans. The Phoenix are the smallest option, featuring a single fan that’s bespoke made for small-form-factor builds.

Outside of this, all the cards look to offer top-end 1080p gaming performance, though there are a few differences in boost clock speed and connectivity. Asus hasn’t confirmed which specific cards will retail in the UK. You can see a full breakdown of all the cards’ specs in the table below.

Card Specs ROG-STRIX-GTX1660S-O6G-GAMING Nvidia CUDA Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1875 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1845 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 2 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 2 x Native Display Port 1.4 ROG-STRIX-GTX1660S-A6G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1845 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1815 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 2 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 2 x Native Display Port 1.4 ROG-STRIX-GTX1660S-6G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1815 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1785 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 2 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 2 x Native Display Port 1.4 TUF 3-GTX1660S-O6G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1860 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1830 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D TUF 3-GTX1660S-A6G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1830 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1800 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D TUF 3-GTX1660S-6G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1815 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1785 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D DUAL-GTX1660S-O6G-EVO NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1860 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1830 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D DUAL-GTX1660S-A6G-EVO NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1830 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1800 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D DUAL-GTX1660S-6G-EVO NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1815 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1785 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D TUF-GTX1660S-O6G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1845 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1815 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D TUF-GTX1660S-6G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1815 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1785 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D PH-GTX1660S-O6G NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1830 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1800 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D PH-GTX1660S-6G NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1408 OC mode Boost Clock: 1815 MHz Gaming mode Boost Clock: 1785 MHz 6 GB GDDR6 memory Memory Clock: 14002 MHz PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D ROG-STRIX-GTX1650S-O4G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1280 OC mode Boost Clock: TBD Gaming mode Boost Clock: TBD 4 GB GDDR6 memory PCIe Interface: 3.0 2 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 2 x Native Display Port 1.4 ROG-STRIX-GTX1650S-A4G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1280 OC mode Boost Clock: TBD Gaming mode Boost Clock: TBD 4 GB GDDR6 memory PCIe Interface: 3.0 2 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 2 x Native Display Port 1.4 ROG-STRIX-GTX1650S-4G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1280 OC mode Boost Clock: TBD Gaming mode Boost Clock: TBD 4 GB GDDR6 memory PCIe Interface: 3.0 2 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 2 x Native Display Port 1.4 TUF-GTX1650S-O4G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1280 OC mode Boost Clock: TBD Gaming mode Boost Clock: TBD 4 GB GDDR6 memory PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D TUF-GTX1650S-4G-GAMING NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1280 OC mode Boost Clock: TBD Gaming mode Boost Clock: TBD 4 GB GDDR6 memory PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D PH-GTX1650S-O4G NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1280 OC mode Boost Clock: TBD Gaming mode Boost Clock: TBD 4 GB GDDR6 memory PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D PH-GTX1650S-4G NVIDIA® CUDA® Cores: 1280 OC mode Boost Clock: TBD Gaming mode Boost Clock: TBD 4 GB GDDR6 memory PCIe Interface: 3.0 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b Output 1 x Native Display Port 1.4 1 x Native DVI-D

