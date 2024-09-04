The Asus ExpertBook P5 is a Copilot Plus laptop without a Snapdragon chip

Asus has announced the ExpertBook P5 at IFA 2024, which is described as the company’s first Copilot Plus PC designed for work.

The Asus ExpertBook P5 is powered by Intel’s newly announced Core Ultra Series 2 processor, which brings a boost to portable performance, efficiency, and of course AI capabilities.

If you skipped our explainer back in May when they were first announced, ‘Copilot Plus PC’ is Microsoft’s term for the latest breed of AI-infused laptops running on Windows.

Initial models – like the Surface Laptop 7 – were built on Snapdragon X architecture, but the recent unveiling of Intel’s Core Ultra Series 2 means that manufacturers can now go all out with a productivity focus – hence the likes of the Asus ExpertBook P5.

Image: Asus

Intel’s new chip supplies the ExpertBook P5 with up to 48 NPU TOPS and a three-fold increase in AI performance compared to previous generations. Asus utilises that power in a suite of AI features it calls AI ExpertMeet, which can do things like automating meeting minutes, translating subtitles, and offering watermarks in conference calls.

Elsewhere, Asus ExpertGuardian provides a commercial-grade BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core PC tech, five years of BIOS and driver update support, and a free one-year McAfee+ Premium membership. All things your company’s head of IT will doubtless appreciate.

In terms of hardware, the Asus ExpertBook P5 supplies a pretty high-end spec. That includes a durable aluminium chassis, which gives off distinct MacBook vibes while weighing just 1.29kg. That’s way closer to the MacBook Air M3 (1.24kg) than the MacBook Pro M3 14-inch (1.55kg).

It’s fronted by an impressive-sounding 14-inch 2.5K 144Hz display.

The Asus ExpertBook P5 will be available to buy direct from the Asus eShop – and, presumably, third party retailers – from November, with prices starting at £999.99.