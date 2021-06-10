Asus CX Chromebooks UK pricing revealed

Asus has revealed the pricing and availability for its new CX family of Chromebooks – a series of Chrome OS laptops that straddle a full range of budgets from cheap and cheerful to Pixel Book levels of luxury.

Asus says that CX1, CX5 and CX9 laptops will go on sale in the UK next month, priced between £230 and £1300.

Here are the full details of the Asus CX family of Chromebooks.

Asus Chromebook CX1

Price: From £230.

Since the first Chromebook was released, the category of laptop has been synonymous with cheap and cheerful devices for education and light internet browsing, and that’s the hole in the market that the Asus Chromebook CX1 looks to fill.

Available in 11.6, 14 and 15.6-inch sizes, the Chromebook CX1 features a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 processor with either 4- or 8GB RAM, and up to 64GB eMMC storage. All three devices should last the day with 11-12 hours of battery life, and they’re also designed with portability in mind, tipping the scales at just 1.2kg for the 11.6-inch model or 1.74kg for the 15.6-inch version.

Asus Chromebook CX5

Price: From £600

The mid-range Asus CX Chromebook is the CX 5, and it comes in 14- and 15-inch flavours. It oneups the CX1 not just in terms of its core specs, but by being a 2-in-1 convertible: the screen can flip all the way around to convert the device into a Chrome OS tablet.

For over double the price, you’d expect more than just a more flexible form factor, and the CX5 delivers here too, offering an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 or i5 processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of M.2 NVMe storage. It’s also big on connectivity with three USB slots (one Type-A and two Type-C) and an HDMI 2.0 port for hooking it up to an external display.

Asus Chromebook CX9

Price: £1300

Undoubtedly expensive for a Chrome OS machine, the Asus Chromebook CX9 is apparently “designed to be the top predator in Google’s ecosystem” and it shows from the specs.

Featuring a quad-core 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB of M.2 NVMe storage, it’s likely to fly through any task you can throw at the lightweight Chrome OS operating system.

The 14-inch device is also planned with portability in mind, with a light 1.05kg frame built to 810H military-grade toughness standards.

The price is high, but it sounds about as luxurious as Chrome OS gets, and should make our list of the best Chromebooks you can buy, if money truly is no object.