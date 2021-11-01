Asus could be launching a Surface Pro rival

Leaks on Twitter are hinting that Asus is releasing a competitor to Microsoft’s Surface Pro.

It seems that no company is safe when it comes to Twitter; new leaks are suggesting that Asus will soon be releasing a successor to its ROG Flow X13 convertible laptop.

The Flow X13 is a lightweight and portable laptop that can be paired up with the RTX 3080 dock, which Asus reckons is an easier combination to manage and handle than one large and heavy gaming laptop.

The laptop that’s next in line, according to the leaks on Twitter, will also double as a gaming PC while being a versatile laptop. It also does remind us quite a lot of the new Microsoft Surface Pro 8.

Looking at the photo above, the laptop does look strikingly similar to the Surface Pro 8, which is a convertible laptop but is not being advertised with a gaming dock, like the previous Asus Flow was.

Assuming that this laptop is of a similar calibre as the Flow X13, we can expect it to be a powerful laptop when paired with Asus’ external graphics card, known as an eGPU.

This allows a small and portable laptop to become more powerful, with the eGPU also adding in the ability to use multiple ports, which could transform the laptop into a reliable gaming rig that supports multiple accessories and peripherals.

The Twitter thread of leaks also hinted at a couple more products, including the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 earbuds and the ROG TWS laptop.

There hasn’t been any more information on any of these products so far, and it’s not clear where the images were sourced from past Twitter. But as with all rumours and leaks, it’s best to take this with a pinch of salt, at least until there is a little more information available.