This Asus Chromebook could be the perfect student laptop, and its 39% off for Prime Day

Amazon UK is offering one of the best Chromebooks out there for a fraction of the price as part of its Prime Day promotion, and it could be the ideal companion for working professionals and students alike.

Buy Now: ASUS Chromebook C223NA for just £139.99

At the time of writing, you can pick up the Asus Chromebook C223NA for just £139.99, slashing a scrumptious £90 off the current retail price. That’s a bargain and a half in our eyes.

While it doesn’t boast the greatest specs in the modern laptop space by any means, the Asus Chromebook sports exactly what a student or blogger would need to get the job done, no matter the task.

This includes a healthy 4GB of ram alongside 32GB of built-in storage and an 11.6 inch HD screen perfect for watching films, text processing and other tasks you’d find yourself performing on a daily basis.

It’s lighter than a kilogram and smaller than a single piece of A4 paper, offering portability like many laptops, but takes it a step further with an absurdly minute footprint. However, it isn’t touch-screen.

Battery life can reach a maximum of 10 hours, perfect for an average workday. Obviously, mileage will vary depending on the tasks being performed. So video-streaming or light bouts of gaming might take a bigger toll.

This deal will only be doing the rounds for the duration of Prime Day, so you’ve under 48 hours to take advantage of the stellar £90 discount.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More