Asus announces Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13 Snapdragon X laptops

Asus has taken the wraps off a pair of new Snapdragon X-powered laptops, the Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13, at IFA 2024.

The Asus Vivobook S15 (pictured above) is positioned as a premium-styled ultraportable laptop, complete with a 14.7mm-thick 1.42kg all-metal body, as well as a 15.6-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display. The latter outputs 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which is complemented by Dolby Atmos audio support, making it a bit of an audiovisual entertainment beast.

Asus is promising upwards of 19 hours of use from its 70 Wh battery. The keyboard, meanwhile, features a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard and a dedicated Copilot key for instant access to Asus’s suite of AI tools.

On the connectivity front, you can expect two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, HDMI 2.1, a microSD slot, and support for Wi-Fi 7.

Image: Asus

The Asus ProArt PZ13, meanwhile, is a compact 2-in-1 with a 13-inch 16:10 OLED touch display, a detachable keyboard case, and an optional Asus Pen 2.0 stylus. It measures just 9mm thin, and weighs 0.85kg, while Asus is promising IP52 certification and “military-grade durability”.

There are two USB-C ports and an SD Card reader, while a 70 Wh battery promises to supply up to 21 hours of FHD video playback.

Both laptops are powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon X Plus eight-core processors, which were just announced at IFA 2024 as a means to provide Copilot Plus laptops at a slightly more accessible price point. These chips supply 45 TOPS NPU of AI processing power, while an integrated GPU supports up to three external monitors.

When it comes to pricing, the Asus Vivobook S15 starts from £999.99, while the Asus ProArt PZ13 starts at £1,199.99. You can order both from the Asus website starting today.