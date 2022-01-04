Asus 2022: All of the new gaming laptops revealed this year

Asus has unveiled its lineup of gaming laptops for 2022, including a hybrid portable that can connect up to an external GPU.

While Asus won’t be officially involved with CES 2022 this year, its new announcements have coincided with the conference due to the newly revealed components from the likes of AMD, Intel and Nvidia.

Check out all of the newly revealed Asus laptops below, and let us know which are your favourite by sending us a message over on Twitter.

Asus ROG Flow Z13

The ROG Flow Z13 a new gaming laptop, continuing the Flow line that was first established by the recent ROG Flow X13 laptop last year.

This new model is technically a tablet, but comes bundled with a magnetic clip-on keyboard that can turn it into a makeshift laptop. Sound familiar? Yup, that’s the same design as Microsoft’s Surface Pro line, but the Asus is packing an Alder Lake Intel Core i9-12900H processor and RTX 3050 Ti GPU to make it powerful enough for entry-level gaming.

But the ROG Flow Z13 has an exciting twist, as it supports the XG Mobile external GPU from Asus. Once plugged into the tablet, you can boost the graphics performance, with GPU options ranging up to the Nvidia RTX 3080. This means you can either use the Flow Z13 as an ultra-portable tablet – weighing just 1kg and measuring in a 12mm thin – or as an ultra-powered gaming system when paired with the XG Mobile.

The ROG Flow Z13 can be configured with either a Full HD or 4K resolution at checkout, with memory and storage specs maxing out at 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD respectively.

ROG Zephyrus G14 2022

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop range has been a big success for Asus, with fans taking to the gaming laptop thanks to its ultra-portable design. Asus will be refreshing the G14 for 2022, with improved specs and small tweaks to the design.

Firstly, the ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 will be packing a brand new Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and Radeon RX 6800S mobile GPU from AMD. DDR5 memory will be supported, with it climbing as high as 16GB. But DDR4 RAM options will also be included for those who want to save money.

Asus has added a new 16:10 screen panel to the new Zephyrus G14, and has finally added a webcam in the top bezel, immediately addressing one of the laptop’s most obvious flaws in previous generations. Asus has squashed down the side and bottom side bezels for a more stylish look too.

Asus also claims it has pushed up the brightness to 400 nits for the Full HD model, and up to 500 nits for the QHD configuration. The response time has been reduced to 3ms too, which should be a boon for competitive gamers.

And finally, Asus is adding 20% more LEDs to its AniMe Matrix, allowing you to create even brighter pixel art designs to the laptop’s lid.

Asus Zephyrus Duo 16

This is the latest iteration of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo gaming laptop. For those unaware, this Asus range features a dual-screen setup, with a second screen added right above the keyboard which is particularly useful for streamers.

For the new 2022 model, the second screen has been moved slightly closer to the main display, leaving room for a glass panel that allows you to have a peek at the motherboard inside the chassis.

It’s also getting a big performance upgrade, with AMD’s Ryzen 9 6980HX CPU and Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 Ti GPU under the hood. 16GB DDR5 memory and a 4TB SSD will also feature here.

The Asus Zephyrus Duo 16 will have a 16-inch screen, with your choice between 4K at 120Hz panel, or a Full HD at 240Hz display. There’s also an IR webcam housed in the top bezel, supporting Windows Hello for facial recognition sign-ins.