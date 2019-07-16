This best-in-class gaming headset is half price for Prime Day

The Astro A40 TR gaming headset is one of the best money can buy, even at full price. At half price it’s a practical steal.

Currently as part of the merriment of Prime Day, you can get the Xbox One model for just $100, which is a 50% saving on the $200 asking price.

This version of the device comes with the MixAmp M80 with full audio controls, which mounts directly onto the Xbox One controller and offers voice balance controls, three different EQ modes, volume, mute and microphone controls at your fingerprints.

Minus the amp component the headset is fully compatible with the Sony PS4, Windows PCs, Nintendo Switch also, making it a great addition for the multi-platform gamer.

We awarded the Astro A40 TR headset a superb 4.5 stars out of a possible 5, praising it for the comfort levels over long periods, class leading audio quality, and great customisability options. One of our only peeves was the price point, and that concern has now been completely blown out of the water by today’s Prime Day sale.

Related: Amazon Prime Day US 2019

Our reviewer says: “The Astro A40 TR is one of the best headsets I’ve tested to date, and I’m super-impressed. Spending over $100 on a wired headset is significant, with some respectable wireless solutions available for far less.

“While the gamer-centric design won’t appeal to all, this is a brilliantly comfortable headset to wear for hours on end, and the sound quality is simply remarkable. If you have the cash to spend and you don’t mind going with a wired option then the A40 TR is one of the best headsets you can currently buy.

“If you want a wired gaming headset that delivers top-notch audio quality then the Astro A40 TR should be very high up your list.”

High praise indeed. Jump on board while you can.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More