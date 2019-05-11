Aston Villa vs West Brom: Where to live stream the Championship playoffs this Saturday

Here we go. It’s finally time to embrace the utter bedlam of the Championship playoffs, and where better to start than a friendly West Midlands derby at Villa Park? Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch Aston Villa vs West Brom online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Baggies ran out 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met on Villa’s home turf, but they’ll be without Hal Robson-Kanu − who helped fire them to victory on that occasion back in February − this afternoon, after he saw red in last week’s defeat at Derby. Fortunately for them, Dwight Gayle’s in red-hot form.

Villa, who finished one place and four points behind Albion in the table, also lost their last game − though that was against the newly crowned champions, Norwich. The Villans are likely to have Tammy Abraham back in their line-up, after injury ruled him out of their last few games, and in Jack Grealish they have one of the best players in the league.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s a huge game, and streaming it could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Aston Villa vs West Brom Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, May 11, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The build-up starts at 12pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch the game on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an thrilling affair.

