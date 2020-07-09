There’s plenty at stake tonight as Villa host Manchester United. With Ole’s Reds looking to secure European qualification and Aston Villa battling hard to stay in the Premier League. Our guide tells you how to stream Aston Villa vs Man United live tonight.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United kick-off time

The game will get underway at 8.15 at Villa Park.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man United in the UK

The game is available to Sky Sports customers on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re a Sky customer, but will be out and about when the game starts, you can download the Sky Go app on your mobile device and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can tune in with a Now TV Sky Sports day pass. Take a look at the best offers on a daily or monthly pass below.

Aston Villa vs Man United match preview

Manchester United have hit a vein of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with forwards Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood linking up well and each contributing goals. All three men scored and Greenwood bagged two in their last outing, a 5-2 win over Bournemouth.

Conversely, Villa have suffered three defeats and two draws since the restart. It seems the odds are stacked against them tonight, but the Premier League is nothing if not unpredictable.

Key men, Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish are both likely to feature, despite suffering minor injuries in the Liverpool game. Their addition is key to Villa’s hopes this evening, Grealish particularly has been a hub of the team.

Villa currently sit in 18th place, four points behind Watford. A win tonight would be a huge statement and an important move towards exiting the relegation zone.

Manchester United will have other ideas, however, as they’re hot on the heels of fourth place Leicester and also separated by four points.

Will Villa spring the upset? Or will United’s imperious form roll on? All the action will be live on Sky Sports this evening.

