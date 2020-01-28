Aston Villa vs Leicester is tonight’s big match, with the teams preparing to face off in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The first leg finished 1-1, leaving the tie finely balanced as we head into the second leg. With a place in the final at stake, both teams will be desperate for victory tonight. The winner will likely take on Man City in the final. The blues currently have a commanding lead over Man United in the other semi-final.

Aston Villa vs Leicester kick-off time

The game kicks off at Villa Park at 7:45pm GMT. That’s 9:45 Eastern Time and 6:45 PST.

How to watch or live stream Aston Villa vs Leicester from the UK

Sky has the broadcasting rights for the game. This fixture will be available on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Sky customers can also tune in on the Sky Go app. Simply sign in with your Sky ID.

If you’re not a Sky TV customer you can still catch the action. Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports day pass.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leicester wherever you are

Aston Villa vs Leicester match preview

Jamie Vardy is once again fit and available, which will be a huge relief to Leicester fans. He’s the team’s top scorer and statistically the most accurate striker in the league (in terms of shot conversion percentage,) if not quite the top scorer overall.

Kelechi Iheanacho has also come into a fine vein of form, so Leicester have plenty of striking options.

Aston Villa meanwhile, have been accused of being over-reliant on star man, Jack Grealish. The midfielder is a stand-out performer for Villa and has put in several game changing performances this year. Leicester will hope their experienced, well drilled defence can keep him under wraps.

A glance at the Premier League table makes Leicester heavy favourites. The Foxes are third, with 48 points, compared to Villa, who are currently languishing in 16th, with a points tally of 25.

It’s Villa’s defending that has really let them down so far this season. In terms of league goalscoring they’ve scored just one less than 10th place Arsenal, 31 goals to the Gunner’s 32. But Villa have conceded a whopping 45 times. Only Norwich have conceded more.

Meanwhile, Leicester are the leagues third top scorers, with 52 goals to their name. If the stats hold out then, tonight’s semi-final could be a high scoring affair. It’s well worth tuning in on Sky Sports, Sky Go, or Now TV.

