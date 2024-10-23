Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Astell and Kern’s SP3000M portable player aims to be its finest yet

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Astell&Kern is still cranking out portable players at a blistering rate. It doesn’t feel too long ago that we were talking about its SP3000T and now there’s the SP3000M arriving on the scene.

And the SP3000M has designs on being the “finest portable audio player available today”, in the words of Astell&Kern.

How does it aim to achieve this? Firstly through use of its unbalanced and balanced independual dual audio circuit design, which Astell&Kern claims removes the “usual limitation” in audio performance and gives listeners “clean, pure delicacy of sound with no lag or delay”.

There’s a Snapdragon 6125 Octa-core processor onboard (which also features on the brand’s other premium portable players), with a redesigned user interface for easier and smoother navigation, as well as 8GB of DDR4 RAM offering users a faster system response.

AK SP3000M product
credit: Astell&Kern

The A&ultima SP3000M is designed to produce audio playback as close to the original sound as possible, with its Teraton Alpha tech reducing noise in the signal path and offering more efficient power management.

With four AK4499EX DACs and two separate AK4191EQ chips that handle digital signals, the SP3000M makes use of a shield to prevent noise and electromagnetic interfence from causing issues with audio; with the use of highly conductive, high-purity silver on that shield able to physically separate digital and analogue signals for a crystal clear sound with whatever file you’re listening to.

The screen is a 4.1-inch, 720p effort with battery life up to 10 hours. There’s also support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming (up to aptX HD, LDAC, and LDHC).

All this technology doesn’t come cheap by the way. The A&ultima SP3000M is available from retailers such as Amazon and Selfridges from £2299. In Europe and the US, you can get it for €2599 / $2300.

You might like…

The Boox Palma 2 arrives with fingerprint unlocking and key fixes to the original

The Boox Palma 2 arrives with fingerprint unlocking and key fixes to the original

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The end of apps? Qualcomm says AI will take over your phone

The end of apps? Qualcomm says AI will take over your phone

Lewis Painter 9 hours ago
Samsung again dashes hopes of cheaper Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung again dashes hopes of cheaper Galaxy Z Fold

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Netflix may be dramatically scaling back its grand gaming vision

Netflix may be dramatically scaling back its grand gaming vision

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
LG’s Smart Cottage takes tiny living to a new and smarter level

LG’s Smart Cottage takes tiny living to a new and smarter level

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
Free Live Stream: How to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the UK

Free Live Stream: How to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the UK

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words