Astell and Kern’s AK HC3 produces hi-fi grade sound on the go

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

It’s only been a few months since Astell & Kern launched a product and we were beginning to get worried. We need not worry any more as hi-fi lovers have a new toy to play with.

Korean brand Astell & Kern has launched a hi-fi grade USB DAC with microphone connectivity in the form of the AK HC3.

It’s the successor to the PEE51, and features dual ES9219MQ DAC set-up from ESS that A&K say is “highly regarded by audio fans across the globe” for its ability to produce high quality sound with “excellent control and low power consumption”.

The AK HC3 features a rear output design to minimise noise, processing the digital signal after it has travelled through the dual noise shielded cable to output a sound that Astell & Kern believes to be “virtually noise free”.

AK USB DAC hc3_010

It’s compatible with any 3- or 4-pole 3.5mm plug earphones and headsets, as well as in-line controller and microphone features for 4-pole earphones and headsets. The AC3’s microphone support expands its talents to work with entertainment and voice features, which makes this DAC a good fit for PC and laptop gaming, video conferencing and watching TV and films.

It can be connected directly to a Windows PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet with a USB-C port, using power from the connected device so it doesn’t need to be charged before use. For use with iOS devices, there’s a USB-C to Lightning adapter included with the DAC.

Bit and sample rates are supported up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and native DSD256, with a frequency response that can go as wide as 20Hz to 70kHz.

Priced at £199, the Astell & Kern AK HC3 is on sale right now.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

