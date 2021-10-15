Astell & Kern has had a very busy 2021, launching several new products, and another that’s joined the list is the ZERO1 in-ear monitor (IEM).

What makes the ZERO1 unique? It features three different types of driver in one compact, in-ear form; made up of a micro planar dynamic driver, dual balance armature drivers and dynamic driver.

A&K went down this path to combine the sonic characteristic of each one to produce “unprecedented natural audio”, a performance it claims brings listeners closer to the music.

The AK ZERO1 shares the same angular and diagonal design language that A&K uses on their portable music players, the housing covered in premium cut metal and shaped to provide a secure and comfortable fit, as well as send the audio “efficiently and accurately” to your ears. Five pairs of silicone ear tips alongside a set of foam tips are provided to get that best fit.

Moving to the driver arrangement, the Micro Rectangular Planar Dynamic Driver features a “sturdy and lightweight” planar membrane to minimise frequency loss, and combined with a high-polymer and thin metal film vibration panel, aims to produce “crystal clear and dynamic high frequencies”.

The dual BA drivers focus on the midrange, re-producing vocals with low distortion, while the 5.6 mm dynamic driver to deals with the low frequencies, offering “rich, controlled and deep” performance.

For audiophiles in need of the highest quality audio experience, Astell & Kern is launching an optional 4.4mm cable. Called the PEP11, it has larger aluminium-machined 4.4mm plugs and the same top-quality high-purity silver plating and copper cable available on the ‘standard’ model. The PEP11 is priced £119 / $130 / €139 and goes on sale in November.

The AK ZERO1 is priced £649 / $699 / €749, and goes on sale in November from the A&K website and local independent dealers.