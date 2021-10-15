 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Astell and Kern ZERO1 is a high performance hybrid driver in-ear

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Astell & Kern has had a very busy 2021, launching several new products, and another that’s joined the list is the ZERO1 in-ear monitor (IEM).

What makes the ZERO1 unique? It features three different types of driver in one compact, in-ear form; made up of a micro planar dynamic driver, dual balance armature drivers and dynamic driver.

A&K went down this path to combine the sonic characteristic of each one to produce “unprecedented natural audio”, a performance it claims brings listeners closer to the music.

Astell & Kern ZERO1 earphone design

The AK ZERO1 shares the same angular and diagonal design language that A&K uses on their portable music players, the housing covered in premium cut metal and shaped to provide a secure and comfortable fit, as well as send the audio “efficiently and accurately” to your ears. Five pairs of silicone ear tips alongside a set of foam tips are provided to get that best fit.

Moving to the driver arrangement, the Micro Rectangular Planar Dynamic Driver features a “sturdy and lightweight” planar membrane to minimise frequency loss, and combined with a high-polymer and thin metal film vibration panel, aims to produce “crystal clear and dynamic high frequencies”.

The dual BA drivers focus on the midrange, re-producing vocals with low distortion, while the 5.6 mm dynamic driver to deals with the low frequencies, offering “rich, controlled and deep” performance.

Astell & Kern PEP11 cable

For audiophiles in need of the highest quality audio experience, Astell & Kern is launching an optional 4.4mm cable. Called the PEP11, it has larger aluminium-machined 4.4mm plugs and the same top-quality high-purity silver plating and copper cable available on the ‘standard’ model. The PEP11 is priced £119 / $130 / €139 and goes on sale in November.

The AK ZERO1 is priced £649 / $699 / €749, and goes on sale in November from the A&K website and local independent dealers.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.