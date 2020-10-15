Alongside Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of Ubisoft’s biggest games to emerge in 2020, acting as a flagship launch title for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. But what about those who plan on experiencing Eivor’s journey on PC?

Now, Ubisoft has unveiled the minimum and recommended system requirements for the upcoming open-world adventure and exactly how it will tax your gaming machines later this year. Exact specifications required for playing at certains settings and resolutions have also been confirmed, making it easier than ever to ensure you’ve got the right kit.

What are the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla System Requirements?

Ubisoft has now revealed the minimum, recommended and detailed specifications required to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at both 2K and 4K with certain performance metrics, but obviously mileage will vary wildly depending on your exact setup.

Minimum (Low preset, 1080p, 30 fps)

Recommended (High preset, 1080p, 60 fps)

The above settings are geared towards players who don’t want to go above 1080p, and thus the requirements are relatively reasonable. However, you will still need a modern GPU that is capable of DirectX 12, likely to take advantage of modern visual features that wouldn’t be possible otherwise. Storage space is also important to consider, since it appears the overall download will be pretty hefty.

Now we move onto system requirements concerning 2K and 4K, which as you can imagine, will require far more horsepower than machines planning to target 1080p at 30fps. Check them out for yourself below.

2K (Very High preset, 1440p, 60 fps)

4K (Ultra High preset, 2160p (4K), 30 fps)

As expected, those wanting to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC with high settings at a more ambition resolution will need the mechanical innards to make such a feat possible.

These are pretty demanding specs, with the RTX 2080 only recently being eclipsed by a new line of more powerful GPUs. You’ll need a decent processor and plentiful RAM to ensure solid performance too, or risk being bottlenecked by your graphics card. Given the size of its world, it’s no surprise Valhalla is set to tax systems when it launches on November 10.

