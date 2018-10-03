Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will receive a hefty day one patch – here’s what it brings

Ubisoft has announced a day one update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that will launch alongside it later this week.

Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 5, the spectacular open-world adventure is positively massive, so a patch ahead of release is no surprise.

Weighing in at 1.4GB, the download will apply a generous amount of quality-of-life improvements to the experience concerning performance and balance changes.

Loading times and a few accidental game-breaking incidents have also been sorted out, so hopefully, most players won’t bump into any of those.

You can find the full list of patch notes over on Ubisoft’s website, which also details a “higher diversity of haircuts,” so we’ll see more variety in NPCs across Ancient Greece.

Earning 8/10 in our review, we found Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to be a solid enhancement of the template introduced with 2017’s Origins:

‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is another accomplished entry in the long-running open-world series. By expanding upon the blueprint established by Origins, Ubisoft has crafted an experience that feels beave, huge and utterly gargantuan.

Those hungry for more of Assassin’s Creed needn’t go wrong here, as Odyssey presents an exhilarating depiction of Ancient Greece to explore.’

