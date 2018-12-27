Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deal: Dive into Ancient Greece for just £24.99

If you haven’t done so already, there’s never been a better time to pick up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. One of 2018’s most high-profile games is now just £24.99 at Currys PC World.

Currys PC World is killing it with these late Boxing Day Sale offers, and here’s another one to prove it. You can now pick up a brand new copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – the latest entry in Ubisoft’s hit action-adventure series – for the low price of just £24.99 (saving you £25).

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Boxing Day Deal Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Xbox One) As part of the Boxing Day Sale, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is now at its lowest price yet at Currys PC World, netting you over 60 hours of gameplay for just £24.99. Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4) As part of the Boxing Day Sale, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is now at its lowest price yet at Currys PC World, netting you over 60 hours of gameplay for just £24.99.

In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, players are transported back to Ancient Greece to take on the role of either Alexios or Kassandra, a descendent of King Leonidas I and a mercenary to boot.

As one would expect from an Assassin’s Creed title, you’ll be scaling buildings, chasing down targets and taking on small armies as you become one of the most revered assassin’s of your time. It’s bloody, brutal, and one hell of a trip into an iconic historical period.

Building on the series’ thematic reboot from Assassin’s Creed Origins, Odyssey features one of the biggest open worlds yet in an Assassin’s Creed game. Bringing back the sailing component from Assassin’s Creed IV and combining it with on-foot exploration of large inland vistas, you’ll probably spend more time exploring the world of Odyssey than engaging in its main campaign.

In their Assassin’s Creed Odyssey review, Jordan King wrote: “Much like Origins, climbing is simplified, executed with a single button. There’s no challenge involved, satisfaction relegated to the gorgeous views on display when synchronising viewpoints rather than the thrill of the climb. However, despite taking a backseat in recent instalments, sailing is back in a big way. Your vessel can be upgraded by collecting salvage from enemy ships, which you’ll best in combat through fun yet simplistic encounters.”

Over Black Friday, the cheapest price you could find Odyssey for was £31.99, which seems pretty high by comparison. At just £24.99, it’s hard to say no to one of the best games of the entire Assassin’s Creed franchise.

