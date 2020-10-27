Assassin’s Creed Netflix series confirmed – let’s hope it’s better than the movie

The phenomenally successful video game series Assassin’s Creed is to become a live-action TV series that’ll air on Netflix.

Ahead of the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next month, the streaming giant has announced a partnership with the game’s creator Ubisoft that’ll also see animated and anime adaptations.

In a blog post on Tuesday, the game studio says the “genre-bending live-action epic” doesn’t have a show runner as yet and there’s no news on the cast and a target release date. It’s also unclear which of the franchise’s story arcs the series will focus on.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television in Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix, and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

The 2016 movie starred Michael Fassbender in the title role as Callum “Cal” Lynch, a descendant of the Assassins. However, the film was poorly received and has an 18% score on Rotten Tomatoes. We’re hoping the streaming series performs slightly better.

As the various streaming platforms strive for original content, storied gaming franchises have once again become hot property for small screen adaptions. HBO is working on an adaption of The Last of Us for television, while The Witcher has already proved somewhat of a hit for Netflix. The streaming leader is also working on a new Resident Evil adaptation, which will pull heavily from the gaming canon.

On the big screen, Naughty Dog’s Uncharted, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake is currently in production, while the Sonic The Hedgehog movie is getting a sequel after overcoming some original problems with the design of the speedy gaming hero.

