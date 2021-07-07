Assassin’s Creed Infinity: Everything you need to know

Ubisoft has confirmed that it’s working on a new project called Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which won’t be a standalone game, but the beginning of a new live service model.

This means Assassin’s Creed will essentially become a massive online platform, which will continuously be updated with new content. This follows an emerging trend in the gaming industry with the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends seeing huge success.

While Ubisoft didn’t go into detail about the content of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, Bloomberg reports that it “will contain multiple settings with room to expand to others in the months and years following its debut.”

This is a drastic change to focusing on one specific historical setting per game, with both Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec working together to accomplish this major project.

Release date

Bloomberg claims that Assassin’s Creed Infinity is “still years away from release” so don’t expect for it to launch anytime soon.

Ubisoft has also called it an “early-in-development project”, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see another standalone Assassin’s Creed game launch before this live service platform.

Price

With Assassin’s Creed becoming a live service, it’s currently unclear whether it will copy the likes of Destiny 2 and Fortnite by offering up the main game for free while encouraging players to pay for additional content such as expansion packs, skins and weapons etc.

With Assassin’s Creed Unity so early in development, we don’t expect any further details on this anytime soon.

Gameplay

This project is still very much in its infancy, so we don’t know much about it just yet.

Bloomberg has revealed lots of details for the project. Of course, with the game so early in development, it’s possible that things will change, but it’s still nevertheless a fascinating read.

Assassin’s Creed Unity will reportedly be a live service game that will evolve over time, with numerous historical settings potentially added to the platform after launch.

Very little information has been provided beyond that, so there’s no hint about which countries and timeframes Assassin’s Creed Infinity could explore.

