You can now play one of the worst Assassin’s Creed games all over again

Assassin’s Creed 3, one of the most forgettable games in Ubisoft’s long-running parkour and stabbing franchise, now has a remaster you can buy right now for the PC, Xbox or PS4.



Yes, you can go to the American Revolution and control Connor (that’s his name, I checked) as he guts English and American soldiers alike. It’s not a bad game, but Assassin’s Creed 3 came along after the stellar Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, and had neither the charm nor the flamboyant style of those games.



Related: Best PC Games



It’s a tough place to recommend jumping in, especially because this closes out the first narrative arc of Assassin’s Creed, closing out the story of original protagonist Desmond Miles, a man that makes cold porridge look engaging. However, if you’ve played it before and just want a nostalgia kick, there’s a lot of cool additions here, with 4K textures, HDR, model improvements and even physically-based rendering (PBR) which should, technologically, bring it inline with the incredibly pretty Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Supposedly, some of the game mechanics have been given a wiggle too, although we haven’t had a chance to dig fully into this.



Also included are all of the DLC’s for Assassins Creed 3, which includes a remastered version of Assassin’s Creed Liberation, which is actually pretty decent, letting you play a female assassin with a tricorn hat stabbing her way around New Orleans and the surrounding area.



Related: Best FPS Games



It’s available now on your store of choice, although Nintendo Switch owners are going to have to wait until May 21.



Fancy some of Assassin’s Creed 3? Rather you guys than us. Let us know your thoughts, or how wrong we are, on Twitter at @TrustedReviews