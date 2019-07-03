Ash Williams, The Joker and The Terminator are coming to Mortal Kombat 11, according to dataminer

The Joker, Ash Williams and The Terminator could be heading to Mortal Kombat 11, according to files dug up by a dataminer.

Netherrealm Studios have always had an eye for a quality guest character DLC, with their last few games having a Xenomorph, cinematic slasher Jason Vorhees and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles added as DLC characters, in addition to a few others.

Comicbook.com spotted a Reddit post by user TheThiny, who is showing off code that points to Nightwolf and Shang Tsung, who have already been confirmed, in addition to Sheeva and Fujin who have previously been uncovered by leaks, so there’s an air of authenticity to the whole thing.

TheThiny writes: “here’s an album that I’ve created, again, found within cheat engine. Fujin and Sheeva are in, Nightwolf is the only complete character other than Shang Tsung.”

Characters Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, and comic book antihero Spawn are four of the six heroes already confirmed for the game’s first Kombat Pack character DLC, meaning there are two slots left.

So who’s going to make the cut? This datamining makes it sound like two from the list of Ash Williams, Joker, Sheeva, Terminator, or Fujin will be added to the game.

I’m excited. Ash Williams has a chainsaw which is sure to create some fascinating fatalities, and the same is true for the Terminator, who has all sorts of Skynet sanctioned weaponry. It’s not been revealed which version of The Terminator we’ll get in the game, and while it’s likely to be the classic model T800, I’m sort of hoping for the liquid metal T1000 and his lethal arm blades.

The Joker was a popular character in Netherrealm Studios other big fighting game, Injustice, and his addition to this universe should put a big smile on the face of his enemies.

Hopefully we get a formal announcement soon.

