Arsenal vs Tottenham: Time, TV channel and live stream details

Arsenal and Tottenham face off at the Emirates this afternoon and, as ever, both sides come into today’s game one defeat away from apparent crisis. Bury fans will be full of sympathy. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham this afternoon, including full live stream details.

Neither Arsenal nor Spurs have really got going yet. The Gunners managed to grind out wins against Burnley and Newcastle, but were found out last weekend at Anfield, going down 3-1. Tottenham, meanwhile, were unconvincing in their 3-1 win over newly promoted Aston Villa, then very fortunate to get a point against Man City, before falling at home to an out of sorts Newcastle.

The North London Derby has become a difficult fixture to predict, and we hope there’s another typically topsy-turvy game in store for us today. You can either watch the game on TV or stream it online. Read on for the details.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV channel, kick-off time and live stream details

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm BST and the game kicking off at 4:30pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from just £8.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

