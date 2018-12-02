Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

It’s big mouth derby North London derby day! Tottenham take a trip to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon to face local rivals Arsenal. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

There are no less than three Premier League derbies taking place today, but Arsenal vs Tottenham is undoubtedly the biggest. They got a win apiece last season, and today’s clash is shaping up very nicely indeed.

The Lilywhites come into this afternoon’s game in terrific form, having won all six of their last six matches. Not bad for a club that’s supposedly in crisis. Their last two victories were particularly sweet − total domination over bitter rivals Chelsea, and a late smash-and-grab against Inter to stay in the Champions League.

This will be Unai Emery’s first taste of North London derby action, and his Arsenal side has been far better than many people expected them to be this season. Alexandre Lacazette has been particularly impressive, but the Gunners are sweating over his fitness following a recent groin injury.

There’ll be top quality all over the pitch and, whichever side you’re on, Arsenal vs Tottenham is without a doubt the pick of this week’s football fixtures. Better still, streaming the game could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:05pm GMT on Sunday, December 2, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 2pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

