Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Stream: Watch the Carabao Cup online

Less than a month on from their blood-and-thunder first clash of the season, Arsenal and Tottenham face off again, this time in the Carabao Cup. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Gunners took the spoils when the North London rivals met at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month, coming out 4-2 winners in a match packed with everything you could ask for from a derby. Both sides are likely to field weakened sides tonight, but hopefully this evening’s game will be no less passionate.

Somewhat unexpectedly, both the Reds and the Lilywhites come into tonight’s match under a bit of a cloud. Arsenal’s excellent unbeaten run, which had stretched all the way back to August, came to a surprise end on Sunday after they lost to Premier League whipping boys Southampton.

Spurs, meanwhile, have had their Champions League knockout round qualification bubble burst thanks to a multitude of reports linking Mauricio Pochettino with the Man Utd job at the end of the season. The Argentine is one of the best managers in the world, and Daniel Levy will be desperate to keep hold of him.

Whichever side you’re on, streaming the game could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday, December 19, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 7pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a rather feisty affair.

