Arsenal vs Man United Live Stream: How to watch the FA Cup online

It’s Arsenal vs Manchester United in the FA Cup 4th Round on Friday night. Here’s how to watch the clash at the Emirates Stadium. Read on for the Arsenal vs Man United kick-off time, live stream information and predictions.

Arsenal and Manchester United renew hostilities on Friday night with an eagerly-awaited, nationality televised FA Cup tie, and a place in the 5th Round at stake. It’s The Gunners who hold the crucial home field advantage for the knock-out tie, which sees the return of their old nemesis, interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have somewhat surprisingly been 100% since the Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho, including a 1-0 away at Tottenham earlier this month.

Arsenal have blown hot and cold in recent weeks, following a long unbeaten run under new boss Unai Emery. A heavy post-Christmas loss at Anfield was eased by a comfortable win against Chelsea last week. However, question marks remain over the Gunners defence, as United arrive with the likes of Marcus Rashford in fine fettle.

Arsenal vs Man United Live Stream: Kick off time

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is scheduled for Friday night at 7:55pm GMT

A Friday night evening kick-off has become an FA Cup tradition in recent years, but there’ve been few bigger ties than Arsenal vs Man United, who contested one of the most famous FA Cup ties ever back in 1999.

Arsenal vs Man United Live Stream: How to watch?

The BBC has rights to this one, with live coverage commencing on at 7:30pm on BBC One HD.

You’ll be able to watch the game live, on traditional broadcast television, but for those away from their living room, the Beeb is making the game available across its online platforms.

Here are some quick links to get you started:

BBC Sport website

BBC Sport app (iOS / Android)

BBC iPlayer (website / iOS / Android)

Arsenal vs Man United: Prediction

Solskjaer has restored believe at Man United, but the recent win at Spurs hardly reflected the balance of play, with David De Gea making a stunning 11 saves. Arsenal won’t be as wasteful in front of goal and will win 2-1 on the night.

Will the tie of the round live up to expectations? Or are these old rivals going to play like the Premier League also-rans they've become in recent years?