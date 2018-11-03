Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to watch the Premier League game online

Liverpool have a date at the Emirates Stadium this evening, where they’ll face an Arsenal team that has looked strong in recent weeks. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The two giants came into this season with very different aims, and they’ve both impressed for different reasons. Jürgen Klopp’s men looks like Man City’s main rivals for the Premier League title, and though their front three haven’t quite hit their stride yet, their goalkeeper and back line have improved enormously.

Arsenal under new manager Unai Emery, meanwhile, look like a completely different beast to the side that continuously underperformed during the final few seasons of Arsene Wenger’s reign. Their winning run may have come to an end with a draw at Crystal Palace last weekend, but confidence will still be sky-high.

But can the Gunners turn it on against a top side? They’ve played only two of their top-four rivals in the Premier League so far this season, and lost on both occasions. Liverpool, on the other hand, have beaten Tottenham and drawn against Chelsea and Man City.

The Reds, however, have looked vulnerable at times this season. Before their wins over Cardiff and Red Star Belgrade, they struggled to a 1-0 win over minnows Huddersfield, were fortunate to hold Man City to a draw, and lost 1-0 to Napoli − though the scoreline could have been far, far worse.

There are always goals when these two sides play and, whichever side you’re on, Arsenal vs Liverpool is the pick of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures. Streaming the game could barely be easier, if you’ve got the right package. Here’s how to do it.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday, November 3, and the match will be shown on TV on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. The build-up starts at 5pm.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are some quick-links to help you get started:

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a very entertaining affair.

