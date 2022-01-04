 large image

Arlo Security System protects your home with one sensor type

It’s been making cameras for years, but at this year’s CES, Arlo has added that missing security component: the Arlo Security System DIY alarm.

While most smart alarm systems, such as the Ring Alarm, have multiple sensors, the Arlo Security System is far simpler and has just the All-in-One Sensors, which perform multiple jobs. According to the company, each sensor can detect motion, door and window openings, water leaks and smoke/CO alarms, as well as monitoring light and temperature.

Of course, the sensors are wireless, so you should be able to install them quickly wherever you want them to go.

The heart of the system is the Arlo Keypad, which acts as a siren and motion sensor. While it provides traditional PIN control of your alarm system, the Keypad also has NFC built-in, so you can disable the alarm with a tap of your phone.

As with the cameras, such as the Arlo Pro 4, the Arlo Security System is managed through the Arlo Secure app. Combined with an Arlo Secure Plan, the company says that you get professional monitoring for the alarm system, on top of the smart motion detection and cloud storage features for the cameras.

Arlo hasn’t said how much the product will cost, but combined sensors such as those used here do tend to be more expensive than standalone motion and window/door sensors. That was certainly the case for the all-in-one sensors used by the discontinued Nest Secure smart alarm.

Arlo also announced its Matter compatibility. A new smart home standard, Matter is designed to make it easier for smart devices to work cross-platform in the likes of HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home. Not that Arlo has been particularly backwards on this front, with its cameras already supported by those three systems plus SmartThings and IFTTT.

The Alarm will come to the UK, although I’m waiting for full details. Here in the UK (and the rest of Europe), Arlo is run by Verisure, which offers its own monitored alarm product that integrates with the cameras. I’ve asked to see how the new system will integrate with the existing offer. I’ll update this article once I’ve had a reply.

