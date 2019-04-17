Argos is offering an Office 365 bundle, including 1TB cloud storage, for just £39.99

You can grab Microsoft Office 365 for just £39.99, thanks to this cracking deal from Argos.

The deal is live now for a limited time only and nabs you access to Microsoft’s full Office suite, which includes Word, Powerpoint, Notes, Outlook and Skype, for 12 months.

The deal will also nab you 1TB of cloud storage and six codes for McAfee total protection, which works on PCs, Mac computers and iOS and Android devices. The feature nets you a full range of protection services including safe web browsing, firewall security, the True Key app and the Virus Protection Pledge.

Argos current price marks a 33% discount on the complete package’s regular RRP and is an outright steal that’s ideal for students and home office users.

Office 365 is the standard software used by many schools, universities and companies and for good reason. As one happy customer noted in their customer review on the Argos store:

“Argos has done it again with a brilliant price package including MS Office and McAfee anti virus software, two critical pieces of software for any computer system. Other retailers have been selling these for almost twice the price! I have been able to install this on all my family’s laptops and mobiles. Great stuff.”

Another chirped in: “The price was the best I could find anywhere on the internet for a genuine Office 365 6-user licence. Thank you Argos.”

