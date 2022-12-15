 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos just dropped the best Switch OLED deal we’ve ever seen

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Argos is currently running a brilliant deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED, which sees you adding two full-priced games to the bundle for just £20.

Click on this Argos link and you’ll be taken to a purchase page for the Nintendo Switch OLED at its normal price of £309.99 with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (either the Mario or Luigi edition) thrown in for free. On top of that, you can add The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for just £20 extra.

Just to be clear, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit retails for £79.99, while The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD goes for £39.99.

Save £100 on a Switch OLED bundle

Grab a Switch OLED with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for free, then add The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for just £20.

  • Argos
  • Save £100
  • Now £329.99
View Deal

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a unique augmented reality (AR) experience that sees you racing a real remote control Mario Kart toy (complete with forward-facing camera) around virtual tracks on your living room floor.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a remaster of the 2011 Wii action-RPG game, with sharpened graphics and revised controls. We awarded the game 4.5 stars out of 5 back in 2021, concluding that it was “a fantastic remake, with Nintendo elevating the visuals and adding many quality-of-life improvements”

“With some of the best dungeons in the series, and a unique take on combat, Skyward Sword HD is a must-play for Zelda fans and Switch owners.”

If you’re looking to buy a Switch OLED for someone special this Christmas (even if that’s just yourself), you won’t find a better deal than this.

