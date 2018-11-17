Trending:

Richard Easton

Argos Black Friday Deals: With Argos’ Black Friday Sale now underway, we’ll be bringing you the retailer’s best discounts across toys, tech, vacuums and more.

Much like Amazon and John Lewis, the retail giant Argos isn’t tied down to just one product market, selling everything from toys to gadgets, toasters to TVs, and furniture to fridges. From a consumer point of view, it can be a bit overwhelming but we’re here to help guide you through Argos’ catalogue of deals.

Argos Black Friday

Just as with almost every major retailer right now, Argos has also jumped on the Black Friday deals bandwagon earlier than usual. Despite the fact that Black Friday officially kicks off on November 23rd, Argos has already launched its Argos Black Friday sale early to reel in customers.

While it certainly means a heavier workload for us, for the consumer on the other hand, there’s never been a Black Friday sale quite like it in terms of the sheer number of deals available throughout the month of November.

Argos’ Black Friday sale ends on November 27th and until then we’ll be constantly browsing the company’s wares to bring the very best deals of the bunch straight to your screens, saving you time and the hassle of plunging into the bonanza yourself.

Speaking of deals, let’s take a quick look at some of the current highlights. It should come as no surprise – given their popularity around Black Friday – that Argos has some incredible deals on 4K TVs. Right now you can pick up a 65” LG 4K HDR TV for just £629, with a massive saving of £170.

If your aim is get off the couch, then you might be more intrigued by the swish £20 and £50 discounts that are available on the Fitbit Blaze and the Fitbit Charge 2 respectively. The struggle of trying to hit the 10,000 step mark is always a pain though (speaking from experience here), so a brand new pair of Beats Solo 3 headphones – now with £50.05 off – might help the process along.

Argos – Best Black Friday Deals

If all this talk of deals has been enough to whet your appetite then it’s time to take a look at the very best of what Argos has to offer.

Jump to Argos Black Friday deals:

TVs | Soundbars | Bluetooth speakers | Laptops | Gaming | Tablets | Electric toothbrushes | Headphones | Vacuum cleaners | BBQs | Phones

All prices were correct at time of publication. Prices are subject to change at a moment’s notice, so be sure to act fast if you spot something you want.

Best Argos TV Deals (Price: Low to high)

Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV

No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.

Argos

Lowest Price

Now £369.00

LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV

We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. Other retailers have fallen in line with Argos’ price, but you do get the benefit of Nectar points.

Argos

Save £40

Now £329

Sony KD55XE7073SU 4K Smart TV

A big Sony Bravia with a modest price tag. This model supports Sony's x-reality pro to upscale content to 4K as well as ClearAudio+, which selects the best sound mode for whatever you’re listening to.

Argos

Save £20

Now £529.00

Panasonic TX-75FX750B 4K Smart TV

A mammoth LED TV from Panasonic that boasts support for HDR10+, 4K streams from Amazon and Netflix along with Freeview Play catch-up TV. If that’s not enough, there’s twin Freeview HD and Freesat tuners.

Argos

Save £200

Now £2799

Best Argos Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)

Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth

This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.

Argos

Now £69

LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth

This LG soundbar delivers a respectable amount of power for not a lot of money. It also includes Bluetooth and connects through a simple optical cable.

Argos

Now £69

LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub

This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.

Argos

Save £40

Now £129

Best Argos Bluetooth Speaker Deals

JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black

The JBL Clip 2 is so accomplished, JBL has struggled to follow it up in the years since its release. This is a cheap, cheerful, waterproof and decent-sounding speaker that supports daisy chaining.

Argos

Save £10

Now £29.99

Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black

Bose offers a teeny-tiny speaker with incredibly robust build quality and strong sound. It’s not too expensive by the esteemed brand’s standards, either.

Argos

Now £99.95

Bose SoundLink Revolve – Triple Black

With a true 360 degree speaker, the Bose SoundLink Revolve is the perfect option for a party or outdoor gathering, particularly with a tasty £25 saving through Argos.

Argos

Save £25

Now £174.95

Best Argos Laptop Deals

HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop

Argos is selling this HP gaming model for the same price as Amazon, but if you're collecting Nectar points then Argos is a good option, especially with click and collect.

Argos

Save £140

Now £739.99

Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey

You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.

Argos

Save £30

Now £379.99

Best Xbox One Deals – Argos

Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers

Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.

Argos

Now £249.99

Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle

For any fans of Minecraft, this bundle is a must-have item. Alongside the console, you also get a digital copy of Minecraft with the Redstone Pack of content.

Argos

Now £249.99

Best PS4 Deals – Argos

PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game

Not only are you getting a free game with this PSVR Starter Pack, but the whole bundle is now at the lowest price it has ever been through Argos.

Argos

Lowest Price Ever

Now £179.99

PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Black Ops 4 is one of the hottest games out right now, which makes this PS4 bundle a great choice.

Argos

Save £50

Now £249.99

PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man

In the mood for a little web-swinging? This PS4 Pro comes packed with Marvel's Spider-Man, perfect for any wannabe superheroes.

Argos

Now £349.99

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos

Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle

The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan.

Argos

Now £339.99

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock

Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.

Argos

Lowest Price

Now £14.99

Best Argos Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)

This 8-inch Android tablet has a great design and crisp display, making it great for browsing and watching video.

Argos

Save £30

Now £89.99

Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)

Or if you want a bigger screen, go for this 10-inch version for not much more.

Argos

Save £20

Now £99.99

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite

You can now save £20 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.

Argos

Save £20

Now £199.99

Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals

Oral-B Vitality Cross Action

If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere.

Argos

Lowest Price

Now £17.49

Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush

The Oral-B Pro 2 range comes with a handy built-in timer and smart notifications to make sure that you brush your teeth as efficiently as possible. Now with £20 off the RRP.

Argos

Save £5

Now £34.99

Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)

Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones

Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.

Argos

Save £20

Now £129.95

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)

Here's a cracker of a deal – not only are you getting a 20% discount off the price of the Beats Solo 3, but you're also getting a free pair of Powerbeats for your troubles.

Argos

Save £50.05

Now £199.90

Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.

Argos

Lowest Price

Now £199.99

Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Max Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This versatile upright cleverly transforms from sturdy floor-cleaner to nimble corner-scourer, via a handy lift-out cylinder.

Argos

Save £10

Now £119.99

Best Argos BBQ Deals

Landmann Kettle Charcoal BBQ

This classy-looking kettle BBQ is the perfect size for anyone with a smaller garden or patio. It has charcoal dividers that make it versatile enough for smoking and indirect cooking, too.

Argos

Now £119.99

Deluxe Lovo Premium Charcoal Party BBQ with Rotissierie

A great saving on this versatile charcoal BBQ, which includes a battery-powered rotisserie as an added bonus.

Argos

Now £129.99

Argos SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones

iPhone 8 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

This special edition version of the iPhone 8 can now be snapped up for a tasty discount.

Argos

Save £40

Now £599

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

If you fancy the iPhone 8 Plus version of the RED Special Edition (with a bigger screen and 4K video recording) then you can nab this with a great saving.

Argos

Save £60

Now £699

Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones

Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey

If you want the iOS experience but don't want to fork out a ton of money then the iPhone SE is a fantastic option to pick out, now with £30 off.

Argos

Save £30

£249.00

Argos Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones

Honor 7X

How do you make a great value smartphone even better value for money? Knock £20 off the asking price, that's how.

Argos

Save £20

Now £179.95

Samsung Galaxy J3 with 40% off Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card

Any purchase of the Galaxy J3 includes a 40% saving on a 32GB Memory Card – giving you an extra 32GB of storage for just £14.99.

Argos

Save £10

Now £144.94

Argos delivery and collection

So why would you shop at Argos over an online-only specialist retailer? Besides the aforementioned competitive pricing, there’s the key advantage of a choice of delivery options.

It’s possible to have Argos deliver straight front door, of course. The UK retailer delivers right across mainland UK and Northern Ireland between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.

There’s even a Fast Track Delivery service available, which will send you your items on the day you ordered them. If you opt for this and make your purchase before 6pm, Argos will deliver by 10pm.

But the real kicker here is the ability to order online and then collect your items from one of the hundreds of Argos stores around the country. If you’re not going to be at home to accept a delivery, as many of us rarely are, this is ideal.

Even better, if the item is marked with a Fast Track symbol on its online listing, you can head in and collect it from the special Fast Track counter in-store within 60 seconds of purchasing.

Nectar points

Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.

