Argos Black Friday Deals: With Argos’ Black Friday Sale now underway, we’ll be bringing you the retailer’s best discounts across toys, tech, vacuums and more.
Much like Amazon and John Lewis, the retail giant Argos isn’t tied down to just one product market, selling everything from toys to gadgets, toasters to TVs, and furniture to fridges. From a consumer point of view, it can be a bit overwhelming but we’re here to help guide you through Argos’ catalogue of deals.
Argos Black Friday
Just as with almost every major retailer right now, Argos has also jumped on the Black Friday deals bandwagon earlier than usual. Despite the fact that Black Friday officially kicks off on November 23rd, Argos has already launched its Argos Black Friday sale early to reel in customers.
While it certainly means a heavier workload for us, for the consumer on the other hand, there’s never been a Black Friday sale quite like it in terms of the sheer number of deals available throughout the month of November.
Argos’ Black Friday sale ends on November 27th and until then we’ll be constantly browsing the company’s wares to bring the very best deals of the bunch straight to your screens, saving you time and the hassle of plunging into the bonanza yourself.
Speaking of deals, let’s take a quick look at some of the current highlights. It should come as no surprise – given their popularity around Black Friday – that Argos has some incredible deals on 4K TVs. Right now you can pick up a 65” LG 4K HDR TV for just £629, with a massive saving of £170.
If your aim is get off the couch, then you might be more intrigued by the swish £20 and £50 discounts that are available on the Fitbit Blaze and the Fitbit Charge 2 respectively. The struggle of trying to hit the 10,000 step mark is always a pain though (speaking from experience here), so a brand new pair of Beats Solo 3 headphones – now with £50.05 off – might help the process along.
Argos – Best Black Friday Deals
If all this talk of deals has been enough to whet your appetite then it’s time to take a look at the very best of what Argos has to offer.
Jump to Argos Black Friday deals:
TVs | Soundbars | Bluetooth speakers | Laptops | Gaming | Tablets | Electric toothbrushes | Headphones | Vacuum cleaners | BBQs | Phones
All prices were correct at time of publication. Prices are subject to change at a moment’s notice, so be sure to act fast if you spot something you want.
Best Argos TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. Other retailers have fallen in line with Argos’ price, but you do get the benefit of Nectar points.
Sony KD55XE7073SU 4K Smart TV
Sony KD55XE7073SU 4K Smart TV
A big Sony Bravia with a modest price tag. This model supports Sony's x-reality pro to upscale content to 4K as well as ClearAudio+, which selects the best sound mode for whatever you’re listening to.
Panasonic TX-75FX750B 4K Smart TV
Panasonic TX-75FX750B 4K Smart TV
A mammoth LED TV from Panasonic that boasts support for HDR10+, 4K streams from Amazon and Netflix along with Freeview Play catch-up TV. If that’s not enough, there’s twin Freeview HD and Freesat tuners.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.
LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This LG soundbar delivers a respectable amount of power for not a lot of money. It also includes Bluetooth and connects through a simple optical cable.
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.
Best Argos Bluetooth Speaker Deals
JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black
JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black
The JBL Clip 2 is so accomplished, JBL has struggled to follow it up in the years since its release. This is a cheap, cheerful, waterproof and decent-sounding speaker that supports daisy chaining.
Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black
Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black
Bose offers a teeny-tiny speaker with incredibly robust build quality and strong sound. It’s not too expensive by the esteemed brand’s standards, either.
Bose SoundLink Revolve – Triple Black
Bose SoundLink Revolve – Triple Black
With a true 360 degree speaker, the Bose SoundLink Revolve is the perfect option for a party or outdoor gathering, particularly with a tasty £25 saving through Argos.
Best Argos Laptop Deals
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
Argos is selling this HP gaming model for the same price as Amazon, but if you're collecting Nectar points then Argos is a good option, especially with click and collect.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
For any fans of Minecraft, this bundle is a must-have item. Alongside the console, you also get a digital copy of Minecraft with the Redstone Pack of content.
Best PS4 Deals – Argos
PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game
PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game
Not only are you getting a free game with this PSVR Starter Pack, but the whole bundle is now at the lowest price it has ever been through Argos.
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Black Ops 4 is one of the hottest games out right now, which makes this PS4 bundle a great choice.
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
In the mood for a little web-swinging? This PS4 Pro comes packed with Marvel's Spider-Man, perfect for any wannabe superheroes.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.
Best Argos Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)
Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)
This 8-inch Android tablet has a great design and crisp display, making it great for browsing and watching video.
Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)
Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)
Or if you want a bigger screen, go for this 10-inch version for not much more.
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite
You can now save £20 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.
Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B Vitality Cross Action
Oral-B Vitality Cross Action
If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere.
Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush
The Oral-B Pro 2 range comes with a handy built-in timer and smart notifications to make sure that you brush your teeth as efficiently as possible. Now with £20 off the RRP.
Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)
Here's a cracker of a deal – not only are you getting a 20% discount off the price of the Beats Solo 3, but you're also getting a free pair of Powerbeats for your troubles.
Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)
Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.
Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Max Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Max Upright Vacuum Cleaner
This versatile upright cleverly transforms from sturdy floor-cleaner to nimble corner-scourer, via a handy lift-out cylinder.
Best Argos BBQ Deals
Landmann Kettle Charcoal BBQ
Landmann Kettle Charcoal BBQ
This classy-looking kettle BBQ is the perfect size for anyone with a smaller garden or patio. It has charcoal dividers that make it versatile enough for smoking and indirect cooking, too.
Deluxe Lovo Premium Charcoal Party BBQ with Rotissierie
Deluxe Lovo Premium Charcoal Party BBQ with Rotissierie
A great saving on this versatile charcoal BBQ, which includes a battery-powered rotisserie as an added bonus.
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
iPhone 8 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
iPhone 8 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
This special edition version of the iPhone 8 can now be snapped up for a tasty discount.
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
If you fancy the iPhone 8 Plus version of the RED Special Edition (with a bigger screen and 4K video recording) then you can nab this with a great saving.
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey
Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey
If you want the iOS experience but don't want to fork out a ton of money then the iPhone SE is a fantastic option to pick out, now with £30 off.
Argos Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Honor 7X
Honor 7X
How do you make a great value smartphone even better value for money? Knock £20 off the asking price, that's how.
Samsung Galaxy J3 with 40% off Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card
Samsung Galaxy J3 with 40% off Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card
Any purchase of the Galaxy J3 includes a 40% saving on a 32GB Memory Card – giving you an extra 32GB of storage for just £14.99.
Argos delivery and collection
So why would you shop at Argos over an online-only specialist retailer? Besides the aforementioned competitive pricing, there’s the key advantage of a choice of delivery options.
It’s possible to have Argos deliver straight front door, of course. The UK retailer delivers right across mainland UK and Northern Ireland between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.
There’s even a Fast Track Delivery service available, which will send you your items on the day you ordered them. If you opt for this and make your purchase before 6pm, Argos will deliver by 10pm.
But the real kicker here is the ability to order online and then collect your items from one of the hundreds of Argos stores around the country. If you’re not going to be at home to accept a delivery, as many of us rarely are, this is ideal.
Even better, if the item is marked with a Fast Track symbol on its online listing, you can head in and collect it from the special Fast Track counter in-store within 60 seconds of purchasing.
Nectar points
Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.
Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.
