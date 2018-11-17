Argos Black Friday Deals: With Argos’ Black Friday Sale now underway, we’ll be bringing you the retailer’s best discounts across toys, tech, vacuums and more.

Much like Amazon and John Lewis, the retail giant Argos isn’t tied down to just one product market, selling everything from toys to gadgets, toasters to TVs, and furniture to fridges. From a consumer point of view, it can be a bit overwhelming but we’re here to help guide you through Argos’ catalogue of deals.

Argos Black Friday

Just as with almost every major retailer right now, Argos has also jumped on the Black Friday deals bandwagon earlier than usual. Despite the fact that Black Friday officially kicks off on November 23rd, Argos has already launched its Argos Black Friday sale early to reel in customers.

While it certainly means a heavier workload for us, for the consumer on the other hand, there’s never been a Black Friday sale quite like it in terms of the sheer number of deals available throughout the month of November.

Argos’ Black Friday sale ends on November 27th and until then we’ll be constantly browsing the company’s wares to bring the very best deals of the bunch straight to your screens, saving you time and the hassle of plunging into the bonanza yourself.

Speaking of deals, let’s take a quick look at some of the current highlights. It should come as no surprise – given their popularity around Black Friday – that Argos has some incredible deals on 4K TVs. Right now you can pick up a 65” LG 4K HDR TV for just £629, with a massive saving of £170.

If your aim is get off the couch, then you might be more intrigued by the swish £20 and £50 discounts that are available on the Fitbit Blaze and the Fitbit Charge 2 respectively. The struggle of trying to hit the 10,000 step mark is always a pain though (speaking from experience here), so a brand new pair of Beats Solo 3 headphones – now with £50.05 off – might help the process along.

Argos – Best Black Friday Deals

If all this talk of deals has been enough to whet your appetite then it’s time to take a look at the very best of what Argos has to offer.

Jump to Argos Black Friday deals:

Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Vitality Cross Action If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere. Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush The Oral-B Pro 2 range comes with a handy built-in timer and smart notifications to make sure that you brush your teeth as efficiently as possible. Now with £20 off the RRP.

Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey If you want the iOS experience but don't want to fork out a ton of money then the iPhone SE is a fantastic option to pick out, now with £30 off.

Argos delivery and collection

So why would you shop at Argos over an online-only specialist retailer? Besides the aforementioned competitive pricing, there’s the key advantage of a choice of delivery options.

It’s possible to have Argos deliver straight front door, of course. The UK retailer delivers right across mainland UK and Northern Ireland between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.

There’s even a Fast Track Delivery service available, which will send you your items on the day you ordered them. If you opt for this and make your purchase before 6pm, Argos will deliver by 10pm.

But the real kicker here is the ability to order online and then collect your items from one of the hundreds of Argos stores around the country. If you’re not going to be at home to accept a delivery, as many of us rarely are, this is ideal.

Even better, if the item is marked with a Fast Track symbol on its online listing, you can head in and collect it from the special Fast Track counter in-store within 60 seconds of purchasing.

Nectar points

Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.

