Argos Black Friday 2018 Deals – All the best UK buys on sale

Argos Black Friday Deals: With Argos’ Black Friday Sale now underway, we’ll be bringing you the retailer’s best discounts across toys, tech, vacuums and more. Check out our Black Friday deals hub for the other big UK retailers.

Best Argos Black Friday deals

If you’re hunting for a bargain this Black Friday and Cyber Monday Argos is a great place to start. The retailer’s already offering banging deals on everything from toys to TVs, tablets and games consoles.

Scroll down to see our pick of the best Argos Black Friday deals currently running.

Jump to Argos Black Friday deals:

TVs | Soundbars | Bluetooth speakers | Laptops | Gaming | Tablets | Electric toothbrushes | Headphones | Toys and LEGO | Vacuum cleaners | BBQs | Smartphones | Streaming devices

All prices were correct at time of publication. Prices are subject to change at a moment’s notice, so be sure to act fast if you spot something you want.

Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Vitality Cross Action If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere. Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush The Oral-B Pro 2 range comes with a handy built-in timer and smart notifications to make sure that you brush your teeth as efficiently as possible. Now with £20 off the RRP.

(Back to top)

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Argos Deal Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On - Ear Headphones- Break Blue Bag both the Beats by Dre Solo 3s and a free pair of Beats by Dre Powerbeats for just £199. Impressive deal with a huge overall saving.

Roku Express and Streaming Stick+ - Argos Black Friday Deal Roku Express It’s hard to dispute what the Express offers, with its comprehensive selection of apps, straightforward interface and platform agnostic approach. Roku Streaming Stick+ A good streaming device that gives you everything you want, with none of the hassle. Also supports 4K HDR streaming.

Argos Black Friday Deals – The highlight deals so far

Sony 70 Inch KD70XF8305BU Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR – Now £1399

On the hunt for a giant HDR-ready TV? Then you’ll want to check out this stellar Argos deal. The deal cuts a whopping £500 off the Sony 70 Inch KD70XF8305BU which scored an impressive 8/10 in our in-depth review.

HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop – Now £739.99

Hunting for a gaming laptop that’ll blitz through 1080p gaming? Then the HP Omen 15.6-inch has you covered. With over £100 off it’s also seriously good value for money this Black Friday.

Star Wars X Wing Revell Control Spot 2.0 Camera Drone – Now £34.99

If you’re trying to get your Christmas shopping done early then you’ll want to take advantage of Argos’ Star Wars X Wing Revell Control Spot 2.0 Camera Drone Black Friday deal. The super fun drone’s currently half price at Argos.

Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB – Now £629.95

The P20 Pro is Trusted Reviews phone of the year and at £629.95 it’s an absolute steal at Argos at the moment.

When is Argos Black Friday?

Just as with almost every major retailer right now, Argos has also jumped on the Black Friday bandwagon earlier than usual. Despite the fact that Black Friday officially kicks off on November 23rd, Argos has already launched its Argos Black Friday sale early to reel in customers.

Argos’ Black Friday sale ends on November 27th and until then we’ll be constantly browsing the company’s wares to bring the very best deals of the bunch straight to your screens, saving you time and the hassle of plunging into the bonanza yourself.

Argos delivery and collection

So why would you shop at Argos over an online-only specialist retailer? Besides the aforementioned competitive pricing, there’s the key advantage of a choice of delivery options.

It’s possible to have Argos deliver straight front door, of course. The UK retailer delivers right across mainland UK and Northern Ireland between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.

There’s even a Fast Track Delivery service available, which will send you your items on the day you ordered them. If you opt for this and make your purchase before 6pm, Argos will deliver by 10pm.

But the real kicker here is the ability to order online and then collect your items from one of the hundreds of Argos stores around the country. If you’re not going to be at home to accept a delivery, as many of us rarely are, this is ideal.

Even better, if the item is marked with a Fast Track symbol on its online listing, you can head in and collect it from the special Fast Track counter in-store within 60 seconds of purchasing. If you’re in a rush and don’t want to wait around for a courier for your Argos Black Friday purchases, this is a massive convenience.

Nectar points

Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money. That’s practically a double discount for Argos Black Friday.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double or even triple point incentives.

