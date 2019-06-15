Argentina vs Colombia Live Stream: Watch the Copa America clash online

Argentina vs Colombia Live Stream: How to watch tonight’s Copa America clash online

Argentina and Colombia − who, incidentally, are the co-hosts of Copa America 2020 − face off at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Brazil tonight. Our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch the Argentina vs Colombia game, including TV channel and live stream details, the kick-off time and more.

There’ll be a ludicrous amount of talent on show tonight, headlined by the jewel in La Albiceleste’s crown, Leo Messi. However, cast your mind back 12 months to World Cup 2018, a competition in which both sides not only underperformed, but underperformed badly.

Colombia were knocked out by England in the quarter finals last year, and will hope their talisman James Rodriguez remains fit throughout this summer’s competition. Without him, Colombia tend to struggle.

Los Cafeteros last won the Copa America in 2001, which − astonishingly − is far more recent that the last time Argentina lifted the trophy, which was way back in 1993.

Argentina have, incredibly, reached four of the last five Copa America finals, and lost every time. No pressure, Mr Messi.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the game.

Argentina vs Colombia kick-off time

The Argentina vs Colombia kick-off time is set for 11pm BST, which is 7pm local time in Salvador, Brazil, where the game is being played.

Argentina vs Colombia TV channel

Argentina vs Colombia is being shown on Premier Sports 1, and coverage begins at 10.55pm. If you’re not familiar with Premier Sports, it’s available on TV through Sky and Virgin, and online.

New customers joining via the Sky platform can get access to Premier Sports 1 and 2 for £9.99/month with the first month free. This is, of course, on top of the amount you pay for your Sky subscription. Or you could opt for a £99 season ticket, saving you £21 per year in comparison to subbing each month.

Subscribers to Virgin can purchase a Premier Sports subscription for £9.99/month on top of your existing bundle.

On Sky, the channels to tune into are 412 for Premier 1 in HD, and 435 for Premier 2.

On Virgin, go to Channel 551 for Premier 1 HD, and 552 for Premier 2.

How to live stream Argentina vs Colombia online

For those not subscribing to Sky and Virgin, the Premier Player is your choice for online viewing.

There’s an Android app and an iOS app available for Premier Player. The website recommends you sign up to the Player website before downloading the app through the Apple and Google Play stores.

The Premier Player does not officially support playback on Kindle Fire devices, but there is a workaround for Kindle Fire HD. For more information on how, head over to this page.

You cannot watch the Premier Sports on more multiple devices at a time. You will need to log out of one device to use on another. If you can’t access the original device, “you will have to wait 10 hours before being able to log-in on the new device.”

Worried that you might not be able to access Premier Player where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

Argentina Copa America squad

Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesín, Esteban Andrada; Juan Foyth, Nicolas Tagliafico, Renzo Saravia, German Pezzella, Ramiro Funes Mori, Milton Casco, Nicolas Otamendi; Leandro Paredes, Roberto Pereyra, Marcos Acuna, Angel Di Maria, Guido Pizarro, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso; Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi, Matias Suarez, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez

Colombia Copa America squad

David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Alvaro Montero; Cristian Zapata, Stefan Medina, Santiago Arias, William Tesillo, Yerry Mina, Cristian Borja, John Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez; James Rodriguez, Wílmar Barrios, Edwin Cardona, Juan Cuadrado, Mateus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Cuellar; Roger Martinez, Luis Muriel, Luis Diaz, Radamel Falcao, Duvan Zapata