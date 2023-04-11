Are PC games coming to Xbox Game Pass via cloud gaming?

Microsoft may be planning to integrate PC games within Xbox Game Pass, if you read between the lines of a tweet announcing an expanded partnership with UK mobile network EE.

The head of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer seemed to intimate that PC games might be next to join the Xbox Cloud Gaming library, which is available to play on mobile devices.

Why is this relevant to the EE network? Well subscribers are able to purchase the subscription as an add-on, which is charged as part of their monthly tariff.

“Microsoft and @EE are expanding our partnership with a 10-year commitment in cloud gaming to bring PC games built by Activision Blizzard, following the acquisition, and Xbox to @EE customers,” Spencer wrote in a tweet. “We are committed to bring more games to more people, however they choose to play.”

When The Verge followed up seeking clarification own the plans, the company said it had nothing further to add. For what it’s worth, EE didn’t have anything more to add either.

However, adding PC games to the mix beyond the standalone PC Game Pass service would certainly broaden the proposition for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Most notably bringing the suite of Activision Blizzard games including World of Warcraft to more users.

The announcement is likely part of Microsoft’s efforts to win the favour of regulators who’re concerned about the negative impact on competition the proposed $69 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard. Just recently, it has made a series of agreements with gaming companies designed to reassure the relevant parties that Activision Blizzard games won’t be going Xbox or PC exclusive.

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK appears to be satisfied, but Microsoft still has government agencies in other territories to convince before the deal can be rubber-stamped.