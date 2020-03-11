Are fitness videos the next addition to Apple’s Services empire?

Thanks to the launch of Apple TV Plus, we know Apple is going big on original video content. However, the company could soon branch out into the fitness video arena, according to a pair of reports this week.

Both MacRumors and now CNBC have independent sources claiming a new fitness app codenamed Seymour, which will enable users to download workout videos to the device, will launch alongside iOS 14.

According to the reports, Apple is planning on including videos for running, yoga, strength training, rowing, cycling, core training, outdoor walking and dance, to name a few.

Related: Apple TV Plus

The MacRumors report says the app will provide free access to the workouts, which will provide guidance on completion the activities in question, without the need for in-app purchases.

According to those familiar with the matter, Apple could simply call the app Fit or Fitness when it arrives on iOS 14, tvOS 14 and watchOS 7. According to the report, the app will be available alongside, rather than instead of the current Activity app.

It doesn’t seem as if the videos will be available for the Apple Watch, but the wearable will enable users to track their progress via the app. For example, while the video could show you the correct form for a bicep curl, the Apple Watch might count the reps.

We’ll probably see the app launched in earnest at WWDC 2020 in June, should it go ahead, before launching with iOS 14 in September, or shortly thereafter.

The app could see Apple target companies like Peloton, who are raking in cash from subscription access to workout videos and live streams. While the reports suggest the workout videos won’t incur a charge at present, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this eventually become the next arm of Apple’s growing services empire.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …