The Architect: Paris puts a clever twist on the city builder genre

Focus Home Interactive and Enodo Games have announced a partnership to release The Architect: Paris on PC.

The city builder offers a unique twist on the genre as you’ll be doing far more than just placing buildings, managing facilities and ensuring the happiness of society.

In addition, you’ll be designing the buildings yourself, with all original creations requiring individual management as you progress. You can check out some footage here.

It sounds a bit overwhelming as a concept, but we can see hardcore city builder fans really diving into something like this and seeing how it ticks.

Of course, it isn’t all about architecture, players will also need to ensure design, politics and pollution are handled effectively across the French Capital.

“The Architect: Paris is an out of the box, innovative game that aims to shake the foundations of the genre.” explains Jean-Baptiste Reynes, President and Creative Director of Enodo Games.

Focus Home Interactive is yet to confirm a release date or system requirements for the upcoming PC experience, although we imagine it’s planned for a 2019 launch.

