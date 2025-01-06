Aqara brings touchscreen smart home control to your wall

Aqara has launched a series of touchscreen smart home controllers at CES 2025, which are designed to replace an existing light switch. The company also announced a wide range of new sensors and Matter controllers.

Panel Hub S1 Plus and Touchscreen Dial V1

The Amazon Echo Hub and Control4 systems before have shown that there’s demand for touchscreen smart home control panels, allowing wide home control without needing voice or a smartphone. Aqara hopes to tap into that demand with its own touchscreen panels.

First is the Panel Hub S1 Plus, which replaces an existing light switch and has wiring to control two existing dumb light switches. This device has a large 6.9-inch touchscreen, and can be used to manage and control a wide range of devices including thermostats, lights, blinds, door locks and more.

This panel doubles as Zigbee hub and Matter bridge for Aqara Zigbee devices. The Panel Hub S1 Plus will be available in the EU later this month, with a North American version due later in the year.

Aqara also announced the Touchscreen Dial V1, which is designed to replace an existing light switch while providing wiring and control over two dumb lights. This device has a 1.32-inch round touchscreen and a rotary dial, providing control over many Aqara devices, including changing a light’s brightness or adjusting the open/close position of curtains.

Expanded Thread portfolio of sensors and hubs

Embracing Thread, Aqara has a new range of sensors and border routers. The Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 uses both PIR and milimetre wave (mmWave) sensing for precise presence detection. It also has light, temperature and humidity sensors, so it can be used for many different automations. With Zigbee and Thread support, the sensor is Matter-compatible.

The Climate Sensor W100 is a smart indoor climate sensor. It includes a display to see the room’s temperature and humidity, and secondary information, such as the local external weather, can also be displayed.

This sensor has three programmable buttons, so it can also be used as a smart home controller. Again, it has Zigbee and Thread onboard and is Matter-compatible.

The Hub M100 is Aqara’s entry-level Matter Controller, supporting Wi-Fi, Zigbee and Thread, so it can manage every current Aqara device as well as hundreds of third-party Matter devices.

The Doorbell Camera Hub G410 is an interesting multi-function device. It is a smart doorbell with a 2K resolution and 175° field of view. It also supports RTSP, so video can be streamed to other platforms, such as Home Assistant. The doorbell has facial recognition and presence detection via mmWave, and it can be battery-powered or wired.

As the name suggests, the product is also a smart hub, with Wi-Fi, Zigbee and Thread support, so you can attach Aqara and Matter devices to it.