Apple is worried about the iPhone XS and this proves it

Traditionally speaking, Apple hasn’t had to work too hard to sell its iPhones, as record figures roll in year after year. Even the company’s commercials around launch time basically say ‘hey there’s a new iPhone’ without going into too much detail beyond showcasing the tweaked design.

However, when it comes to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, that is changing. The well-connected Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports Apple is experimenting with marketing techniques once considered beneath the tech behemoth.

The report says as well as offering ‘generous buyback terms’ and discount promotions, Apple has moved marketing staff from other projects in order to bolster the efforts pertaining to its flagship handsets released back in September and October. A person familiar with the matter described the move as a “fire drill”.

In terms of those buyback deals, Apple has begun offering the iPhone XR from just $449, with the trade-in of an iPhone 7 Plus handset, for example. Bear in mind that’s $300 less than the retail price for the iPhone XR, representing a significant improvement in the usual trade-in deals Apple offers customers to upgrade.

Trade-in values of up to $500 exist for newer handsets, like the iPhone X, so long as they are in optimum condition. The company says for a limited time, extra credit is available on trade-ins for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 or iPhone 8.

The report comes amid fears the 2018 flagship devices are not bringing in the usual flood of new buyers, which has caused Apple’s share price to drop by around a fifth since it topped a trillion dollars in October.

In a note to investors, HSBC wrote: “What has made the success of Apple, a concentrated portfolio of highly desirable (and pricey) products, is now facing the reality of market saturation.”

As Bloomberg points out, Apple is not reporting growth of sales anymore, suggesting the long era of unadulterated growth is finally at an end.

