Apple’s US Election Day Live Activity means you don’t have to stress watch CNN all night

Apple has launched a Live Activities widget from the Apple News app, to provide US election results in real time to iPhone home/lock screens.

Those opening the Apple News app today will see a notification inviting them to “follow the election live” from Tuesday night.

If you don’t see the invite – which may be the case outside the United States – you can tap the “Follow the election live” banner on the News app’s homepage. From there you’ll see an alert confirming the Live Activity has been scheduled.

Then, when the Live Activity goes, well, live you see it on your lock screen and home screen as those electoral college votes fly-in after the polls have closed.

The Live Activity – which can dynamically update without having to enter the app or refresh any content – is most useful for things like sports scores and the progress of your Uber car towards your location.

The feature originally arrived with iOS 16.1 in late 2022. It takes the form of a bar that sits at the bottom of your lock screen and within the Dynamic Island on the home screen, giving you a snapshot of the information and streamlining the way you use your phone.

They differ slightly from the regular widgets that can be added to a homescreen. They’re more like smaller versions of apps showing you the status of batteries, smart home products, media playback, news items, the weather, and more.