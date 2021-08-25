Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pros may have core specs in common

Apple is widely rumoured to be on the verge of releasing two new flavours of 2021 MacBook Pro, with 14- and 16-inch sizes expected. But in a break with past form, the two models will have core specs in common, according to one leaker with a solid track record.

“It’s comforting to note that both MacBook Pro’s that are coming this fall will have the same chip and the same performance,” tweeted @dylandkt, a leaker who previously correctly called the 24-inch iMac and 2021 iPad Pro’s chips.

“It’s definitely a win for those who like to opt for the smaller size but expect a notable increase in price for the 14 inch over the 13 inch,” he continued.

“Just so that everyone understands, I am referring to the 16 and 14 inch pros both having the same M1X,” he added later.

While this has some precedent, given that both the 2020 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro both use the Apple M1 chip (albeit with one fewer GPU core in the base Air), it would still put the 16-inch MacBook Pro in a new place.



At the moment, the top-specced Intel MacBook Pro has a 2.3GHz i7 processor, Iris Plus GPU, 32GB RAM and 4TB of SSD storage. By contrast, you can soup up a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4GHz i9 processor, Radeon Pro 5600M, 64GB RAM and 8TB of SSD storage if you have the money (£6699, since you ask.)

While RAM is integrated into the SoC with M1 chips, there is still scope for differences in the GPU and storage, of course. But it’s possible that this time around, Apple will view the increased screen size as reason enough for customers to pay extra.

We should find out soon enough. Both new MacBook Pros are expected before the end of the year, and it’s possible that the new laptops could launch next month, with one report suggesting Apple is planning multiple events in September.

Alternatively, it could be a little later: last year’s M1 MacBooks were unveiled in November, after all.