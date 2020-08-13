Apple will stagger it’s next major product launches across September, October and November, according to a release schedule leaked by tech analyst Jon Prosser on Twitter.

The supposed release calendar reveals that the Apple Watch 6 and new iPad will be unveiled before the headline iPhone 12 series. Prosser also claims that iPhone 12 pre-orders and shipping will be staggered, with the iPhone 12 Pro arriving last in the list.

According to the above tweet, Apple’s release schedule could look something like the following:

Week commencing September 7: Apple Watch 6 and iPad release

Week commencing October 12: iPhone 12 launch event

Week commencing October 12: iPhone 12 pre-orders open

Week commencing October 19: iPhone 12 begin shipping

November: iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders open and shipping begins

The dates for the iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders and release have yet to be confirmed and Prosser does indicate in a second tweet that any of the dates could change, but this may be a good leak to base our expectations on. If you’re looking forward to getting your paws on a 5G iPhone you might want to prepare yourself for a longer wait than past launches would have you expect.

Apple generally releases its flagship smartphone series in September, with the iPhone 11 having launched on September 20 last year. However, the coronavirus pandemic has hit the tech industry with production delays this year and many had already anticipated the next iPhone would be unable to arrive in its usual timeframe.

In fact, Apple CFO Luca Maestru confirmed in a recent earnings call that iOS fans should expect a two-week delay for its next launch, pushing the iPhone 12 firmly into October.

The Apple Watch and iPad updates usually share a launch date with the yearly iPhone announcement. It seems this year we could see a departure from this tradition, with Apple set to announce the new products a month earlier via press release, as it did with the highly successful iPhone SE 2 earlier this year.

That said, not everyone is onboard with Prosser’s assertions, with long-time Apple journalist Mark Gurman quick to respond with a resounding thumbs down emoji. For now, we’re taking this leak with a grain of salt, though we would not be surprised if Apple was forced to stagger its releases this year in light of the current circumstances.

