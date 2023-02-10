Apple’s switch to USB-C iPhone 15 may come with some caveats

Apple’s expected transition to USB-C ports and cables for this year’s iPhone 15 may not be the democratic free-for-all it appears, according to a new report.

According to a MacRumors report citing a Weibo post, Apple may choose to only support certified cables for some pieces of functionality, just as it does now with the iPhone’s Lightning platform.

We’re taking this with a pinch of salt for now, but a Weibo user “who claims to be an integrated circuit expert with 25 years of experience working on Intel’s Pentium processors” believes Apple has created a bespoke version of the USB-C standard for its next-generation phones.

It might mean that, just like the Lightning cables, future third-party USB-C iPhone cables will have to be certified under the Made For iPhone program in order to fully support all features. Those features could include fast charging, data transfer and more.

At the moment, users with uncertified accessories will often see a “this accessory is not supported” error message limiting their ability to connect and be used to the fullest.

Apple has long argued that these measures are put in place to protect users against dodgy cables, but it should also be pointed out the company gets a cut of those Made for iPhone products, which interface with a chip in the port itself.

It was hoped Apple’s EU-mandated switch to USB-C might lessen the need to adhere so strictly, given its a universal standard. However, that might not be the case.

While a switch to USB-C is all but assured before the 2024 deadline, it is also rumoured Apple is planning a completely port-free iPhone model that would rely on wireless MagSafe or Qi charging.