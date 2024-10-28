Apple’s smart display could be a throwback to the classic iMac

Today saw Apple announce a brand new iMac, continuing the lineage of the company’s oldest, still active product line, which dating all the way back to 1998.

And, over the weekend, it was reported the company might seek inspiration from one of those early iMac models for an anticipated new product launch.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the rumoured smart display – an iPad meets HomePod – may arrive with what’d be a throwback design akin to the iMac G4 (pictured) Apple launched in 2002.

This iconic design saw the computing components and DVD drive housed within a heavy half sphere, while a highly flexible arm meant the screen could be moved all over the place. There were also these cute little wired speakers that looked like eyes.

I had one of these and absolutely loved the thing. I’m telling you right now I wouldn’t be resiting this product if Apple decided on this throwback design 20-something years on.

In this instance, the base could be a speaker Gurman says, while the screen would run iPad-like apps while acting as a hub for smart home technology.

In the newsletter, Gurman writes: “Apple is making progress developing its next entirely new product — a smart home screen — and it may be a little smaller than expected.

“The device will have a square display, I’m told, and be about the size of two iPhones side by side. The screen is positioned at an angle on a small base, making it reminiscent of the circular bottom of the iMac G3 from a couple of decades ago. It’s possible that the base will include speakers, essentially turning the device into a HomePod with a screen.”

Gurman says it’s going to launch next year and preface what will be an entirely new category for the company – an in-home display with the robotic arm that’s likely to be a premium product priced at around $1,000, according to the well-connected reporter.