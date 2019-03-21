Apple’s rumoured ‘Netflix rival’ TV service may be nothing of the sort

Apple is not planning to take on the likes of Disney, Hulu and Netflix with its forthcoming TV streaming announcement, according to a new report.

Recode sources say the platform will focus on selling those other company’s streaming subscriptions and netting a handsome cut for its troubles. Apple already takes a 30% cut of subscription services purchased through the the iTunes billing network, but the new TV will show a more robust storefront to encourage sign ups.

According to the report, this will enable Apple to offer bundles of other people’s content “at a price that’s lower than you’d pay for each pay TV service on its own.” Eventually thrown into these bundles mix could be Apple’s original TV shows and movies. However, in the meantime they will be considered “very expensive giveaways and not the core product,” the report says.

Related: Apple March event preview

Apple’s TV app on iOS and Apple TV hardware already aggregates content from users’ various subscriptions, like HBO and Showtime, so it’s not too much of a stretch to see how that could be expanded with an enhanced storefront for this content.

This wouldn’t be a new approach. A number of cord-cutting services sell add-on subscriptions to other platforms. For example, the Amazon sells access to US premium TV platforms like HBO within its Prime video service.

If accurate, none of this quite lives up to the ‘Apple launching Netflix rival’ billing, we’re afraid, but it’ll be interesting to see how Apple pitches the new platform at the event on March 25. During the keynote Apple is also expected to announce a new subscription-based News app, that will give users access to top magazines and paywalled content from newspapers under one roof.

Would anything less than a fully-fletched streaming service be a disappointment? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.