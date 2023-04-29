Apple’s rumored VR/AR headset could release sooner than expected

Apple’s rumored VR/AR headset is reportedly getting announced at WWDC, but it could launch soon after.

Countless rumors and leaks point to Apple gearing up to announce its own take on a VR/AR headset. This has been rumored to be on the way for years, but it looks like the time is finally coming this year. Rumors are pointing towards Apple’s headset finally being unveiled at WWDC 2023 that’s set to kick off June 5th, 2023. However, it’s been less clear when such a headset might actually hit store shelves, until now.

A report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News on Apple’s rumored upcoming headset, reportedly dubbed the Reality Pro, claims that Apple is in a “final sprint” to get the headset ready, implying that it’s almost ready to ship. The report cites a Foxconn subsidiary, GIS, that’s supposedly creating lenses for the upcoming headset. GIS notes that it expects to ship a ‘metaverse product’ sometime “from the second quarter” of 2023. This is supposedly a reference to Apple’s upcoming Reality Pro headset if the report is to be believed.

The second quarter of 2023 lasts through June 2023. Considering WWDC itself takes place at the beginning of June, if Apple’s headset is announced at the conference and it is coming before the second quarter ends, that would mean a release date would be coming just mere weeks after an announcement. Although, the report does note that the headset’s “mass production and shipment will begin in the second and third quarters.”

It’s unclear if this means that the headset will actually go on sale sometime in the summer, or perhaps later, or if Apple plans to begin selling headsets in June followed by a larger rollout later on in the year. However, WWDC is quickly approaching, and so is June, so we won’t have to wait too long to find out.