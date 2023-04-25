Apple’s rumored upcoming headset may not have a killer app

Apple’s reportedly working on an AR/VR headset that’s coming soon, but it may not come with a killer app.

Reportedly dubbed the Reality Pro, Apple’s rumored upcoming AR/VR headset may not come with a killer app when it launches, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. As the rumors go, Apple is set to announce its take on a VR headset at WWDC 2023, though of course that’s just speculation, but according to Gurman, the headset won’t be coming with a killer application or game that really focuses the device around a core usecase.

Without a flagship feature, Gurman claims that Apple plans to “[throw] everything but the kitchen sink at consumers” when it comes to the headset. This reportedly means we can expect a bunch of different AR and VR features as well as a variety of apps and games. From playing games to watching sports or movies to new wellness apps and much more, this is the general type of content the headset will reportedly ship with if the rumors are to be believed.

Some are comparing this to the original launch of the Apple Watch back in 2015. At the time, the Apple Watch didn’t necessarily have one killer app or feature and instead came with a huge variety of different things consumers could use the watch to do. Since its original release, Apple focused the development of its watch around what consumers responded most positively to, and Gurman seems to expect a similar situation with Apple’s headset.

Either way, this headset has no official confirmation yet, so we can’t even be sure it’s coming. What’s more is that if rumors are to believed, the upcoming headset will come with quite a meaty pricetag that makes it a device not aimed at the average consumer in the mass market, so it may well not need a killer app. Other rumors suggest a cheaper headset will come from Apple as a follow-up to the first version in the coming years, so Apple may well be working on a killer app of sorts for its more mass-market version of its headset instead.