Apple’s next MacBook Pro could copy the iPhone 12 design

New reports suggest the MacBook Pro 2021 will see a major redesign in 2021, taking design cues taken from the iPhone 12.

MacRumors reports that renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested to investors that the next model of the MacBook Pro will feature a “flat-edged form factor design” in the same vein as the iPhone 12.

This would be a departure from the curved-edge design of existing MacBooks, as Apple looks to introduce the first major laptop redesign since 2016. Such a move would make sense, with Apple already making similar design alterations to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

However, Blooomberg’s Mark Gurman has contradicted these reports by claiming the upcoming MacBook Pro will “look similar” to existing models. Mark Gurman has a great record of accurate Apple reports, so it’s best to take Kuo’s latest claims with a pinch of salt for now. That said, a flatter edge for the MacBook Pro could be considered an insignificant design tweak, so it’s possible that both Apple leakers are correct.

The MacBook Pro 2021 is expected to be revealed in Q3 2021, flaunting features such as an Apple Silicon processor, brighter display, MagSafe charging and the removal of the controversial TouchBar.

It has also been suggested that Apple could launch a 14-inch model of the MacBook Pro, sitting in the middle of the existing 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. Such a model would likely offer a proper ‘Pro’ performance in a portable form factor.

There have also been rumours that new MacBook Air 2021 could arrive later this year. The new Air is expected to see a major redesign, becoming thinner and lighter than previous models. There’s no word on whether it will include the iPhone 12-style design, however.

The iMac 2021 is rumoured to launch this year too, with reports suggesting Apple will ditch the curved back and go for a flatter design instead. The desktop computer is also expected to feature Apple Silicon, as Apple continues to transition its Macs away from Intel processors.