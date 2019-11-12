Apple’s next iPad Pro may be going big on AR

If we’re going to get a 2019 iPad Pro, we’re definitely running out of time. And while it’s possible that one could emerge alongside the imminent Mac Pro, Bloomberg has other ideas, saying that the next iPad Pro could arrive “as early as” the first half of 2020.

What’s more, it will apparently be going all in on augmented reality (AR), with sources telling the site that the tablet will pack two cameras and a 3D sensor system designed to make “reconstructions of rooms, objects and people.”

Related: Best tablets

This isn’t the first time Apple and augmented reality have shown up in the same sentence, but this could be the first real proof of concept. And the report – as well as another in The Information – suggests that the company has big plans in the space, with reports of a mixed AR and VR headset by 2022, and then full AR glasses in 2023.

Finally, the report adds that these AR sensors will follow in the 2020 batch of iPhones “along with 5G networking capabilities.”

Related: Best 5G phones

So bad news for those who were hoping for a new iPad in 2019, as it could be as long as an 18-month gap between generations. On the bright side, that increases the chances of it being a significant upgrade, rather than a simple spec refresh when something finally emerges.

And it’s not like the current batch of iPad Pros feel particularly sluggish, even a year after release. As Max wrote at the time, it was by far and away the most powerful tablet we’ve reviewed, and it “also comfortably beats the best smartphones out there for performance.” A year later, phones are catching up, but in terms of tablets, there’s still not a great deal of competition.

Are you interested in what Apple does with AR or do you see it as a gimmick? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …