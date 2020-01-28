Apple’s next earphones release revealed in new iOS 13 update

Apple is planning to unveil the next-generation PowerBeats 4 headphones, judging by an icon uncovered within a new version of iOS 13 on Tuesday.

Hiding within the bug-fixing new version of the OS 13.3.1, is an icon representing the next semi-wired version of the historically popular Bluetooth buds range.

Judging by the artwork on show it appears there could be a slight design revision that will bring the Powerbeats 4 a little closer to the Powerbeats Pro buds outed last year. The design, if it follows the icon, with a slightly tighter curve wrapping around the ears, compared to the predecessor.

As you can see though, the wire connecting the two buds is still present. But now it’s connected to the ear hook itself rather than the body of the headphone component. You can see the icon, first spied by MacRumors, below.

It’s not clear when Apple will look to release Powerbeats 4, but it has been a long time since Powerbeats 3 arrived back in October 2016 alongside the iPhone 7.

It wasn’t clear whether Apple would ever return to the semi-wired format after the Powerbeats Pro and own-branded AirPods offered a completely wireless solution, but apparently the firm believes there’s still a market for the wraparound model.

The Powerbeats Pro were released last spring to mainly excellent reviews, including a 4/5 star score from us at Trusted Reviews. Our reviewer praised the very good battery life, stable comfortable fit and decent sound.

Back in May last year, Andrew Williams wrote: “The Beats Powerbeats Pro are some of the least annoying true wireless earphones ever. And they sound good too.”

One would assume the Powerbeats 4 model would include similar 9-hour battery life, the ease of connectivity through Apple’s H1 chip and an on-board volume rocker. Hopefully it won’t be too long before Apple pulls the trigger.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …