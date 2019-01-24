Could Apple’s new iPod Touch be a gaming powerhouse?

After recent rumours that a new iPod Touch is on the way, it turns out that Apple has recently filed for an extension to the ‘iPod Touch’ trademark, positioning it as a handheld gaming device.

While you can play iOS games on the current sixth-gen iPod Touch through the extensive selection of games available on Apple’s mobile

Presuming the updated trademark is granted, the iPod Touch trademark will cover everything related to “hand-held units for playing electronic games” and “Handheld game consoles.” positioning the iPod Touch brand as Apple’s gaming brand in the future.

The iPod lane has been in the wilderness a bit since the iPhone launched back in 2007, so positioning it more as a gaming device than before could make sense in auditioning to boosting its music credentials, but as a long-term iPhone user i’ll definitely need some convincing about exactly how Apple is planning to get around the fact that an iPhone can currently do just about anything an iPod can do without breaking a sweat.

It could also be a change in focus that sees the product viewed more through the lens of its gaming abilities and less for its musical abilities. Whether this will capture the imagination of possible consumers remains to be seen.

Could this mean we’ll see a joystick or Nintendo Switch-esque configuration for a next-gen iPod? It remains to be seen, but with a rumoured release of this year for a new iPod, hopefully we won’t be waiting long.

Would you buy a gaming focused iPod? Does the idea of playing mobile games on something that isn’t actually your mobile appeal? Give us your iPod thoughts at @TrustedReviews why don’t you.